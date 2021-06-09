US super-rich including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos 'paid no income tax'

9 June 2021, 07:09 | Updated: 9 June 2021, 07:19

Elon Musk (L) and Jeff Bezos (R) both allegedly paid no income tax in certain years
Elon Musk (L) and Jeff Bezos (R) both allegedly paid no income tax in certain years. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The USA's wealthiest individuals, including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, paid little to no income tax for years, according to tax returns allegedly leaked to a news website.

ProPublica - a not-for-profit investigative journalism organisation - claims to have seen the tax returns of some of the world's richest people, including Warren Buffett, George Soros and Michael Bloomberg.

It alleges Mr Bezos - founder and departing CEO of Amazon - paid no income tax at all in 2007 and 2011, while Mr Musk - Tesla's boss - paid nothing in 2018.

The publication said it had seen tax details covering more than 15 years and will release further details over the next few weeks.

President Joe Biden is now being urged to bring in a wealth tax after ProPublica claimed the 25 richest Americans paid $13.6bn (£9.6bn) - just 3.4 per cent of the increase in their overall fortunes - in federal income taxes between 2014 and 2018.

The website added the individuals used "perfectly legal tax strategies".

Read more: Musk says Tesla won't accept Bitcoin due to climate change concerns

Read more: 'It's an adventure': Jeff Bezos to fly into space with auction winner

It also calculated their combined wealth leapt by $401bn (£283bn) in the same time period.

However, the alleged leak was branded "illegal" by a White House spokeswoman and the FBI and tax authorities are investigating.

ProPublica claimed Mr Soros - a financier who backs higher taxes for the rich and known by some as the man who broke the Bank of England after shorting the pound sterling in the early 1990s - paid no federal income tax for three consecutive years.

But a spokesman for the billionaire told the website Mr Soros had lost money on his investments between 2016 and 2018 therefore he did not owe federal income tax during that time.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press news agency reported that Mr Musk responded to the publication's request for a comment with a "?".

Read more: Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Read more: Elon Musk's SpaceX carries out successful rocket test

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were among the Democrats demanding the president introduce a wealth tax following the report.

Ms Warren tweeted on Tuesday: "Our tax system is rigged for billionaires who don't make their fortunes through income, like working families do.

"The evidence is abundantly clear: it is time for a #WealthTax in America to make the ultra-rich finally pay their fair share."

The publication comes after the G7 countries agreed a new and fairer tax system for the biggest and most profitable mutinational companies.

Tax avoidance measures can include receiving tax reductions for making charitable donations or by taking no wages.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Plea to share spare coronavirus vaccines in order to avert ‘moral catastrophe’
Lord Frost will meet European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic for talks in London

Brexit: Lord Frost urges 'common sense' ahead of EU showdown amid trade war threats
Ryanair and BA are being investigated for refusing refunds during the pandemic

Ryanair and BA investigated for refusing refunds during pandemic
The KFC advert was cleared of perpetuating negative ethnic stereotypes

KFC advert cleared after complaints of negative ethnic stereotypes
Ministers are spending as much on schools catch up in a year as Eat Out To Help Out cost in a month

One month of Eat Out To Help Out 'costs the same as year of school catch up plan'
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Stoneygate Road, Challney, at around 4pm.

Teenagers arrested after boy, 16, is stabbed to death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick told a personal story related to the college

Nick Ferrari hits out at plans to remove portrait of the Queen from Oxford University
Andy Burnham was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andy Burnham criticises Oxford students for 'divisive' plans to remove portrait of Queen
'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford
Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets
'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London