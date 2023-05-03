Salty US TikTok stars' beef with British creators over Chinese takeaway orders

3 May 2023, 16:42 | Updated: 3 May 2023, 16:44

Salty US TikTok stars' beef with British creators over Chinese takeaway orders
Salty US TikTok stars' beef with British creators over Chinese takeaway orders. Picture: LBC / TikTok

By Danielle DeWolfe

A transatlantic takeaway battle of supersize proportions has begun, after an American TikTok star was left puzzled by British Chinese takeaway orders.

The beef began when the social media platform's notoriously secretive algorithm began serving up helpings of British takeaway content to US users.

Prominent US TikTok star Soogia, who has amassed over 1.7 million followers on the platform, highlighted the influx of British content, noting not only the odd selection of food Brits consider 'Chinese' but also the lack of the word 'takeaway'.

She adds: "I know it’s not intended to be racist, but it feels like it is".

Her comments refer to an apparent lack of the words 'food' or 'takeaway' after the word Chinese, questioning whether 'Greek' or 'Italian' are also used in isolation.

Soogia is quick to add in a caption: "So there's NO CONFUSION, I am NOT calling any of these people rey-cist".

Going on to ask whether other US users' For You Pages - the platform's suggested content homepages - were also suddenly filled with British Chinese food consumption, her video also features clips from similar posts.

The American content creator appears particularly baffled by the inclusion of curry sauce and chips as part of British Chinese takeaway orders.

Read more: McDonald's fined nearly £500k after customer found mouse droppings in food wrapper half way through eating burger

Read more: Nisa to open a further 400 shops this year as part of recruitment drive

"All their plates are almost exactly the same," she remarks, noting their contents feature food she doesn't consider to be Chinese.

"They all have something called 'Chicken Balls' - I don't know what Chicken Balls are?!" she exclaims.

"And they all order French Fries or chips with their food?"

Her comments have seen British accounts counter the video, with TikTokers including duo ‘Whalesandfairytales’ explaining it from a British standpoint.
Her comments have seen British accounts counter the video, with TikTokers including duo ‘Whalesandfairytales’ explaining it from a British standpoint. Picture: LBC / TikTok

Her comments have seen British accounts counter the video, with TikTokers including duo ‘Whalesandfairytales’ explaining it from a British standpoint.

With one being born and raised British, while the other is born and raised Chinese, the duo add: “We think we have enough qualifications to speak about Chinese food in England.

"No hate to the creator, as an outsider looking in her questions are valid but we can answer them,” they add.

“I’m gonna have a Chinese, I’m gonna have an Indian – thoughts” says one, with the other adding: “They’re not racist, they’re just English people being lazy.”

The trend has seen videos with hashtags including #scran and #currysauce flood the internet.

Prominent US TikTok star Soogia, who has amassed over 1.7 million followers on the platform, highlighted the influx of British content, noting not only the odd selection of food Brits consider 'Chinese' but also the lack of the word 'takeaway'.
Prominent US TikTok star Soogia, who has amassed over 1.7 million followers on the platform, highlighted the influx of British content, noting not only the odd selection of food Brits consider 'Chinese' but also the lack of the word 'takeaway'. Picture: TikTok

Soogia's clip has since gone viral, with the influencer adding: "The thing I find the most different is ‘curry sauce’, pools of it all over the Chinese food.

"I’m not judging at all. I’ve just never seen it before? I’m seeing the same plates over and over again," she adds.

"If they love it fine, but there’s such a beautiful world of Chinese food beyond what they have on their plates.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kemp has been jailed for life for Clair's murder

Skydiver who murdered partner when she confronted him about teenager rape allegation jailed for life

Syria Iran

Syria and Iran sign long-term oil and trade agreements

Divimara Lamar Nava

Wife of Texas man suspected of killing five neighbours arrested – police

Planet Eating Star

Scientists capture sun-like star swallowing a planet whole

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian police search ex-president Bolsonaro’s home in Covid records probe

Customers have criticised the supermarket giant for the new security measures.

'It's ridiculous!': Furious Sainsbury’s shoppers criticise new barriers 'detaining' customers who fail to show receipt

Prince Harry may not turn up to King Charles' Coronation despite his promise, royal commentator says

'There is more to come': Prince Harry could pull a 'last-minute stunt' ahead of King Charles' Coronation

Rwanda Deadly Flooding

Floods amid heavy rainfall kill more than 100 in Rwanda

McDonald's was fined almost half a million pounds for the hygiene breaches

McDonald's fined nearly £500k after customer found mouse droppings in food wrapper half way through eating burger

A surrounded oil tanker

Iran seizes another oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

George Michael

George Michael and Kate Bush among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

King Charles smiling alongside pictures including a royal flyover with red white and blue smoke and coronation flag

Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

Coronation crackdown: Met pledge zero tolerance on illegal protests, police 'spotters' in crowd and 11,500 on-duty officers

Coronation crackdown: Zero tolerance on illegal protests, police 'spotters' in crowd and 11,500 officers on the streets

Vladimir Putin

Russian military ‘foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin’

Former Chemistry teacher at Levenmouth Academy faces eight allegations against a school watchdog.

Teacher, 55, had sex in Travelodge with under-18 pupil and planned ‘hook ups on burner phone’ for nearly three years

King Charles speaking to royals fans next to union jack flags for the coronation in London

How to watch King Charles III's Coronation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Serbia School Shooting

Serbian school shooter ‘had list of pupils to target’

Finland Ukraine

Zelensky seeks more firepower for Ukraine in Finland visit

Russia claims Putin has dodged as assassination attempt by Ukraine at the Kremlin

Putin targeted in Kremlin drone assassination attempt - but Ukraine denies fireball strike on Moscow
Jordan Walker-Brown is paralysed from the waist down after being struck with a Taser

Moment PC leaves suspect in wheelchair after firing Taser during chase as officer denies unlawful gbh
Raman Pratasevich

Dissident journalist seized from plane jailed for eight years in Belarus

Serbia School Shooting

Eight children and guard killed after teenage boy opens fire in Belgrade school

'Not all heroes wear capes': Balaclava clad anti-Ulez activists branded 'legends' after appearing to tear down controversial cameras

'Not all heroes wear capes': Anti-Ulez activists branded 'legends' after appearing to tear down cameras
Charles, William and Camilla all arrived to rehearse the coronation

Ready for a Coronation: Smiling Charles and William join Kate and Camilla for rehearsals at Westminster Abbey
David Huber, 60, is said to be the man was arrested by armed police at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace suspect identified as dog breeder, 60, who posted tributes to the Queen after her death
Pope Francis

Pope greets Russian Orthodox envoy amid peace mission talk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King Charles's Coronation procession: Time, route map and best places to see the king

Charles seen in portrait pictures without showing his hands

Did King Charles hide his 'sausage fingers' in official portrait photos ahead of Coronation?
Camilla Parker-Bowles at a royal event wearing a pearl necklace and earrings

Will Camilla be crowned Queen after King Charles's Coronation?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares
Tom Swarbrick criticises Keir Starmer's U-turn on free university tuition

'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition
Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller says Coronation feels wrong during cost of living crisis

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller rebukes King's Coronation amid cost of living crisis
Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit