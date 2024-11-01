Vanessa Feltz extends her popular LBC Saturday show with new Sunday programme

By LBC

LBC, the UK’s number one commercial news talk brand, announced today that Vanessa Feltz is to present a second weekend show on the station, and now hosts Sundays, as well as Saturdays, from 3pm to 6pm.

The hugely popular journalist and presenter joined LBC in May to present her own Saturday afternoon show, offering opinion, analysis and a deep dive on what matters to the British public.

In the latest official audience figures released by RAJAR last week, Vanessa has added 112,000 listeners in that timeslot and now reaches 318,000 people each week.

On Sundays, Vanessa replaces Carol Vorderman who decided to step down from her LBC programme earlier this month for health reasons.

Vanessa Feltz said: “I can’t wait to be a weekend appointment to listen. I’m looking forward to holding Britain’s biggest and most spirited conversation with my lovely LBC listeners every Saturday and Sunday afternoon.”

Tom Cheal, LBC’s Senior Managing Editor, said: “Vanessa has quickly made her mark on the LBC schedule since she joined the station in May. She is a genuine, straight-talking and incisive broadcaster, who has proved incredibly popular with LBC listeners and knows what really matters to them, so we are excited to announce her new Sunday show.”

