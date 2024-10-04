Vaping 'could be banned outside schools and hospitals' in government crack down on e-cigarettes

4 October 2024, 21:14 | Updated: 4 October 2024, 21:33

Single-use Disgarded Vapes in Lidl.
Single-use Disgarded Vapes in Lidl. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Vaping could be banned outside of schools and hospitals as the government looks to crack down on e-cigarettes, new reports claim.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is reportedly considering a ban amid increasing concerns over the health impacts of the cigarette alternative.

This crackdown could see vapes banned outside of schools, hospitals and playgrounds.

This comes after reports of a potential cigarette ban in public places, including pub gardens and outside stadiums.

No decision has been made on a vape ban yet, the Times reports, but Sir Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, allegedly favours a ban on the electronic devices in outdoor, public places.

Read more: Doctors urge government to ban flavoured and disposable e-cigarettes amid 'vaping epidemic'

UK Aims To Crack Down On Teenage Vaping
UK Aims To Crack Down On Teenage Vaping. Picture: Getty

The Department for Health and Social Care declined to comment on a potential ban.

A spokesperson said: “Whilst vapes can be an effective tool to help adult smokers quit, children should never vape.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will bring about definitive and positive change to stop future generations from becoming hooked on nicotine and stop vapes and other nicotine products from being deliberately branded to target children.”

This comes after top doctors called for legislation aimed at tackling youth vaping to include a total ban on disposable e-cigarettes and all flavours apart from tobacco.

Vaping is considered markedly less dangerous than smoking cigarettes but still causes serious damage, especially when consumed by young people.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak introduced the Tobacco and Vapes Bill earlier this year, which included plans to ban disposable e-cigarettes and introduce restrictions on flavours and packaging.

However, it was shelved after the General Election was announced in May.

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. Picture: Getty

Dr Penelope Toff, chair of the BMA's public health medicine committee, called on the current Government "to go even further" than the plans outlined by Mr Sunak.

She described the BMA report - Taking our breath away: why we need stronger regulation of vapes - as a "blueprint" of the actions that should be taken by ministers.

It calls for a ban on the sale of disposable vapes "on the grounds of disproportionate and harmful use by children and young people and their adverse impact on the environment".

The BMA also suggests all vape flavours apart from tobacco should be banned, with measures introduced to prohibit the use of imagery, colouring and branding on packaging and e-cigarettes, as well as further restrictions on all advertising and marketing.

Dr Toff said: "The last government made significant progress putting forward a Bill that included a ban on disposable vapes, and plans to regulate flavours and marketing.

"This new Government must now ensure these measures are carried through into legislation - and it would do well to go even further."

A woman smokes vape cigarette in London, England
A woman smokes vape cigarette in London, England. Picture: Getty

Dr Toff warned e-cigarette use among youngsters is a "serious public health threat".

"We are calling on ministers to take bold and brave actions that will make a real difference, like banning all vape flavours other than tobacco, so that the grip these products have on our children and young people is released, while still ensuring they remain an option to help some people stop smoking," she said.

"Likewise, there is no reason why they should need colourful branding and displays; they should be relegated to behind the shop counter, in plain packaging, like cigarettes have been for years.

"While this Government has rightly pledged to tackle smoking and vaping, the test will be in how it acts. As we await details, we have put together this blueprint of the actions that are crucial right now to stop this serious public health threat in its tracks."

