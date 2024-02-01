Vegan restaurant forced to start serving meat in bid to keep afloat amid rising costs

Nomas Gastrobar in Macclesfield. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A vegan restaurant has been forced to start serving meat in a bid to keep afloat amid rising costs.

Listen to this article

Adonis Norouznia, the owner of Nomas Gastrobar, said he had introduced meat and dairy options to his menu to win over customers in Cheshire.

He faces competition with dozens of other cafes and restaurants on the same street in Macclesfield.

Announcing the changes in a Facebook post, he said: "The challenges we've faced in recent times have been heartfelt and profound.

"The limitations of our vegan menu, at times, meant we welcomed only a small number of customers, making it increasingly difficult for our business to thrive financially.

"This has led us to a profound decision, one we've made with much contemplation and consideration.

"In response to these challenges, we have made the difficult yet necessary decision to introduce a thoughtfully curated selection of high-quality, responsibly sourced meat and dairy options to our menu.

"This change will allow us to cater to the diverse tastes of our cherished customers and ensure that everyone can find something wonderful to eat and enjoy at our establishment."

Mr Norouznia explained that by keeping the restaurant vegan he was appealing to just five per cent of potential customers.

He said he had seen diners walk out after realising only plant-based food was available.

But the move has seen a mixed response from its visitors, with it sparking fury among some vegans.

One person said: "That's our custom lost unfortunately, I hope you find your way."

A second person commented: "Enjoy moral bankruptcy."

Someone else added: "Is there no other way?"

Meanwhile, others were quick to support the restaurant, with one person posting: "I wish folks would quit massively oversimplifying this deeply complex issue. Things are not black and white here.

"How is guilt tripping these people at this difficult time helpful exactly? So you can feel better about yourself and claim some imagined moral high ground for one minute? Sit down."

Another person posted: "Such a tough time for independent hospitality at the moment so can understand your rationale behind this. We'll continue to support you and enjoy your delicious food!"

A third person said: "Woo! Been waiting for you to add meat."