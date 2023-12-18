Exclusive

'It just breaks me': Decorated veteran living in squalid housing says he's been failed by the MoD

18 December 2023, 09:17 | Updated: 18 December 2023, 09:23

A veteran has revealed his poor living conditions to LBC
A veteran has revealed his poor living conditions to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Andy Ballantyne

A decorated former soldier says he's been failed by the Ministry of Defence after living in squalor in Cornwall for five years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Suffering from complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and chronic lower back pain, the veteran, who LBC is not naming, feels his 24-year career that involved tours of Kosovo and Iraq was all for nothing.

He is living in military accommodation with his family and pets which he claims is unfit for human habitation.

It's so bad that the downstairs toilet has been declared a "no-go area" for the family.

It comes as Labour figures showed more than 25,000 single personnel are shacking up in "Grade 4" type housing - the lowest ranking awarded by the Ministry of Defence, around 32 per cent of all staff.

The former squaddie claims his family all suffer from mental health problems caused by the lack of repairs or maintenance on the property.

The problems started in 2018 when drainage works on properties in Saint Columb Minor near Newquay started.

The family - who were able to live there under an irregular occupancy contract - returned home to find the property flooded with sewage backdraft.

Read more: Alex Batty 'wanted a normal life and go on to study computer science', French holiday home pair reveals

Broken extractor fan in veteran's home

Mould has appeared in the home.
Mould has appeared in the home. Picture: LBC

They eventually had to get rid of the damp and smelly carpet themselves and despite repeated attempts nothing was done to repair the damage or dehumidify the house.

The ex-serviceman told LBC: "I'm so full of rage, the MoD and the whole system has failed me. I can deal with that... but not when it affects my family.

"It just breaks me… no one, whether it's servicemen or veterans, should have to live like this."

Over the years that's caused a host of other problems that could have been easily rectified.

Fire doors have absorbed flooded water and are now rotten with gaps at bottom, skirting has rotten away outside bathroom door and other carpets contracted because of damp and will not seal properly.

Read more: Tory MP and ex-SAS reservist David Davis steps in to stop brutal attack on homeless man near Parliament

Parts of the home need fixing
Parts of the home need fixing. Picture: LBC

A neighbour had a water leak and liquid has seeped through the wall - causing black mould. Engineers repaired the leak on her side but hadn't considered damage to neighbouring property.

An extractor fan dripped brown goo onto a toilet pan making the downstairs toilet a no-go area.

But that's not where the problems end.

Black mould has now appeared in most rooms in the property.

In the daughter’s bedroom the window doesn’t shut properly, fire doors are rotten, and the door handles fall off meaning they cannot be replaced.

The veteran has called for his home to be repaired.
The veteran has called for his home to be repaired. Picture: LBC

And then there’s the boiler, replaced a year ago, which has already been deemed unsafe and has failed gas safety inspection by an engineer.

When raining and turned on the boiler lets out a high-pitched whistle and floods the room that its mounted in.

He continued: "My house is below par and to know that I can reside in my current quarter, as long as my family needs a house, without threat of a no-fault eviction is all that I want.

"I don't want for anything else in this world other my family to be happy."

The Ministry of Defence said: "We are committed to the welfare of Service Personnel and their families, and the Defence Secretary has made improving the standard of military accommodation a personal priority.

"That is why we are investing an additional £400 million over the next two years to improve military housing that is available, which will include activity such as damp and mould improvements to more than 4,500 properties."

When personnel cease to be entitled to Service Family Accommodation they are given reasonable notice to vacate to ensure the property can be made available for the next entitled service family.

The MoD also claims 1,360 homes have now had damp and mould work and around 700 will be done early in the next financial year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic celebrates in his party headquarters on Sunday

Near-final results confirm populist victory in Serbia as opposition claims fraud

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Saturday

US defence secretary in Israel ‘to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza’

The explosion took place on Sunday evening

Two men rushed to hospital after huge gas explosion destroys house in Blackburn

The Panda cubs Meng Xiang, right, and Meng Yuan climb in their enclosure during their first birthday in Berlin

Berlin Zoo sends first giant pandas born in Germany to China

Nigel Farage said he was "shocked" by the arrest

Nigel Farage's daughter's long-term boyfriend's parents face ten years in jail after admitting drug charges

Farmers with tractors take part in a protest rally organized by the German Farmers’ Association in Berlin on Monday

Tractors driven to protest at Brandenburg Gate

Jeremy Clarkson opened the Diddly Squat Farm Shop in 2020.

Jeremy Clarkson in fresh battle with council over tree planting at Diddly Squat farm

Acting secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board Phanurat Lukboon, third right, talks to reporters as bags containing methamphetamine pills are displayed during a news conference

‘Drug smugglers’ killed in clash with Thai soldiers near Myanmar border

Electoral workers open ballots after the polls closed in Santiago, Chile

Chilean voters reject conservative constitution

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has said that her relatives are among the Christians who have sought shelter in the Holy Family Church.

Israeli official brands Gaza church attack 'rather strange' as MP's family shelter with 'snipers pointing guns at them'

An overweight young person

Study backs up evidence that severe obesity is increasing in young US children

The stabbing broke out at Cutty Sark station

Young person fights for their life after horror stabbing at DLR station in London

XL Bullies are being banned by the government

Thousands of XL Bullies to be exempt from being put down weeks before ban kicks in

Joe Biden looked surprised as the crash happened

Joe Biden stunned as car smashes into SUV guarding motorcade and armed Secret Service agents swoop on driver

Australia Floods

More than 300 rescued from floodwaters in northeast Australia

Alex Batty wanted to move to Canada and learn computer science

Alex Batty 'wanted to have a normal life and go on to study computer science', French holiday home pair reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea resumes weapons launches by firing ballistic missile into sea

Wes Streeting has vowed to reform the NHS

Labour's Wes Streeting vows to "ramp up" NHS weekend work as part of health overhaul

Koreas Tensions

North Korea fires another missile as weapons testing resumes, South Korea says

Ex-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned Israel that its 'killing rage' risks inflaming the conflict with Palestine for another 50 years.

'Killing rage': Wallace warns Israel not to fuel conflict for another 50 years after Netanyahu says no ceasefire
Michael Gove is facing calls to appear before MPs to answer questions over PPE firm Medpro after Baroness Michelle Mone admitted she stands to benefit from a deal between the Government and the firm.

Gove faces calls to answer MP questions after Michelle Mone names him over PPE scandal

Outraged social media users have slammed a shopper who boasted of being nine legs of lambs in a deal at Sainasburys.

Shopper slammed as selfish for buying nine legs of lamb in couponing mega-deal at Sainsburys
Serbia Election

Serbia’s populists claim sweeping victory in country’s parliamentary election

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

The aftermath of an Israeli military raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank

Israel faces new ceasefire calls after hostage killings raise alarm over conduct

The comedian was pipped to the candidacy in the Green-held seat in the south-east by Tom Gray, a local music industry activist, according to The Argus newspaper in the city.

Trans comic Eddie Izzard loses bid to become Labour's candidate for Brighton Pavilion at next election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'
There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit