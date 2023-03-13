Vicious mob fight with machetes and axes after high-speed van chase in shocking funeral brawl

13 March 2023, 09:28

Feuding families were filmed clashing violently at a funeral in Swansea, Wales
Feuding families were filmed clashing violently at a funeral in Swansea, Wales. Picture: South Wales Police

By Asher McShane

Shocking footage has captured the moment mayhem descended on a Welsh cemetery with men armed with axes, hammers and knives fighting running battles between the headstones.

In the brawl on August 5 last year, graves were damaged, several people were seriously injured, and funerals were interrupted.

Armed police and the police helicopter were deployed to the scene, which was sparked when a number of warring extended families chose a graveside blessing as the scene for the violent clash.

Seven people were jailed when two families clashed at Morriston Crematorium in Swansea. In shocking scenes axe-wielding thugs smashed headstones and damaged plots as they set upon each other.

In the violent brawl, thugs battered each other and drove cars and vans at speed, at one point narrowly missing a wheelchair and a carer.

James Coffey from Cardiff was jailed
James Coffey from Cardiff was jailed. Picture: South Wales Police

James Coffey, 45, was jailed for two years and three months for his part in the brawl.

In one scene captured on camera, Coffey is seen wiping away blood from above his ear after being slashed in the head.

Thugs also swilled water from a vase in a remembrance room and spat it on the floor.

The fight was the result of an ongoing feud between family factions the O’Brian and Coffeys, and the Murphy and Thomas faction.

Gravestones and plots were damaged as the groups attacked each other
Gravestones and plots were damaged as the groups attacked each other. Picture: South Wales Police

Seven men were jailed after admitted violent disorder.

They were Patrick Murphy, 40, Andrew Thomas, 40, Martin O’Brian, 58, and John O’Brian, 53, all of Llanelli, and Jeffrey Tawse, 23, John Coffey Jr, 24, and James Coffey, 45, all from Cardiff.

Murphy’s sons Paddy, 19, and John, 18, of Llanelli, got suspended jail terms.

The group fought with hammers, axes and machetes
The group fought with hammers, axes and machetes. Picture: South Wales Police

Judge Paul Thomas KC said: "It was beyond the realms of coincidence that between the two sides of the conflict at least one machete, lump hammer, baseball bat, pickaxe handle, shovel, and probably golf clubs were available for use.

"From the available footage some of those present for the blessing were dressed as one would expect for a solemn occasion.

"Many others were in vests with weaponry readily to hand in their vehicles or on their person."

James Coffey (main image), Jeffrey Tawse (top right) and Patrick Joseph Murphy were all sentenced for their roles in the disorder
James Coffey (main image), Jeffrey Tawse (top right) and Patrick Joseph Murphy were all sentenced for their roles in the disorder. Picture: South Wales Police

Detective inspector Carl Price, who was in charge of the investigation, told Wales Online: "With the kinds of weapons that were used and way vehicles were driven around the cemetery it is lucky nobody was killed."

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Owens added: "This was an absolutely appalling incident that would have terrified those peacefully attending the cemetery in the middle of the day.

“The group, who are all known to each other, committed violent offences and were seen using weapons against each other."

