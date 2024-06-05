Woman, 25, arrested over Nigel Farage ‘milkshaking’ revealed to be Jeremy Corbyn-loving OnlyFans model

Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25, was arrested by police on suspicion of assault. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

The woman arrested after a banana milkshake was thrown over Nigel Farage has been revealed to be a Jeremy Corbyn-supporting OnlyFans model.

Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25, was arrested by police on suspicion of assault after the Reform UK leader was drenched as he walked out of a Wetherspoons in Clacton, Essex.

She has used the stunt to promote her explicit content. Eight hours ago she posted on Instagram a picture of her in underwear with the comment ‘My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard’.

Pictures from the scene yesterday show a McDonald’s milkshake being thrown all over Mr Farage as he descended the steps of the pub while out campaigning.

Mr Farage was drenched as he walked out of a Wetherspoons. Picture: Getty

He said the incident was ‘quite frightening’ but then posted a social media video himself saying ‘my milkshake brings all the people to the rally’.

Her brother Paul told MailOnline: “I have just seen it, and to be honest, I'm appalled. I don't know where she is. I don't want anything to do with her."

After the milkshake was thrown, Victoria said: “He doesn’t stand for me, he doesn’t represent anything I believe in, or any of the people around here.”

The stunt has been roundly condemned by politicians across the political spectrum. Picture: Getty

The incident has been roundly condemned by politicians.

Labour's Yvette Cooper said it was a 'disgrace' and 'completely unacceptable and wrong'.

Last night she posted a photo of herself dressed only in her underwear and sports socks in a provocative pose, alongside a link to her Onlyfans website and the lyrics to the song Milkshake.

She has previously voiced support for Jeremy Corbyn on Facebook.

After being drenched, Mr Farage told ITV: “I don't know what was thrown at me but it hit me in the face fair and square. Quite frightening.”

Former Reform boss Richard Tice, who was walking behind Mr Farage when he was struck, said: "The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes. We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail."

Essex police said yesterday: “ "It was reported a man had a drink thrown over him as he left a premises in the area. A 25-year-old woman, from Clacton, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

"While officers were responding and making this arrest, a second individual, a man, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker."