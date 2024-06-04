Nigel Farage laughs off McDonald's milkshake stunt as election rivals condemn 'assault' and two suspects arrested

4 June 2024, 18:04

Nigel Farage has responded to the milkshake stunt
Nigel Farage has responded to the milkshake stunt. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Nigel Farage has responded defiantly to having a milkshake thrown in his face outside a pub following an election rally.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The stunt took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub in the Essex town of Clacton, where Mr Farage launched his election campaign on Tuesday.

A woman stepped forward from the crowd and hurled a McDonald's banana milkshake at the Reform UK leader.

A few hours after the incident, Mr Farage posted a video of himself on Twitter holding a McDonald's milkshake saying: "My milkshake brings all the people to the rally".

Essex Police said a 25-year-old woman from Clacton had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault after the drama unfolded in front of hundreds of Mr Farage's supporters.

A man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, police said. They were both being questioned this afternoon.

The young woman hurls the drink into Mr Farage's face
The young woman hurls the drink into Mr Farage's face. Picture: Getty

The Reform UK leader Mr Farage had earlier addressed a crowd of hundreds in the seaside town following an announcement on Monday that he plans to run as an MP.

Richard Tice, Nigel Farage's predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: "The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.

"We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail."

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, described the "assault" on Farage as "unacceptable, just as it would be for any candidate.

"There is no excuse to resort to behaviour like this. We may disagree, but we debate, and then we vote.

"That’s democracy," he added.

The Reform UK leader wipes the milkshake out of his eyes
The Reform UK leader wipes the milkshake out of his eyes. Picture: Getty
Mr Farage announced his plans to stand in the seat yesterday
Mr Farage announced his plans to stand in the seat yesterday. Picture: Getty

A woman, who gave her name only as Victoria, said: "He doesn't stand for me, he doesn't represent anything I believe in, or any of the people around here.

"He doesn't represent us, he's not from here."

Some people applauded after the drink was thrown while others reacted angrily.

Giles Watling, the former Clacton MP who is running to be the Conservative candidate, also tweeted: "I'm sorry to hear Nigel Farage has had drinks thrown at him in Clacton-on-Sea today - we may disagree, but every candidate has the right to campaign without fear of violence or intimidation!"

Prior to the milkshake incident, Mr Farage spoke to a crowd at Clacton Pier. Shouts from the crowd included "get 'em Nige" and "we love you Nigel".

Mr Farage - who appeared alongside the ex-leader of Reform UK Richard Tice - said he would be a "bloody nuisance" in Westminster if he succeeds in becoming an MP at his eighth attempt.

Mr Farage U-turned on his previous suggestion he would not stand in this General Election, opting to fight in Clacton and being installed as Reform leader in place of Richard Tice.

On Tuesday, he said he would be a "bloody nuisance" in Westminster if he succeeds in becoming an MP at his eighth attempt.

Read more: Critical incident declared as London hospitals cancel operations due to 'cyber attack'

It is not the first time Mr Farage has been hit by a milkshake while on the campaign trail.

He had a drink thrown over him during a European elections walkabout in Newcastle in 2019.

Nigel Farage has been milkshake-d in the past
Nigel Farage has been milkshake-d in the past. Picture: Getty

Paul Crowther was ordered to pay Mr Farage compensation after he pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage.

Read more: General Election LIVE: Keir Starmer says ‘new age of insecurity has begun’ at defence speech

Nigel Farage in the aftermath of having a drink thrown over him
Nigel Farage in the aftermath of having a drink thrown over him. Picture: Alamy

Earlier today Mr Farage appeared on LBC where he described how he was trying to appeal to younger voters.

He told Nick Ferrari that he was getting approached by people who recognised him from his TikToks.

“TikTok, which I’ve been doing for a lot longer than the Labour and Conservative parties,  I get millions and millions of views every month.

“I walked into a restaurant last night, a curry house. There was a husband and wife, couple of kids probably about 10, 12.

“He says mummy, look - it’s the TikTok bloke. A lot of young people of this Generation Z are rejecting the indoctrination at school and saying to hell with it we want to work hard, we want to get on with it.“

‘We want to make money, we want to have a house’ but the world they’re living in is making it very hard for them.”

Read more: Nigel Farage vows to be 'voice of opposition' to Labour as he announces he will stand for Reform at General Election

Farage returns to his campaign bus
Farage returns to his campaign bus. Picture: Alamy

The former UKIP leader made his candidacy announcement at a press conference in south-east London on Monday afternoon, saying he wants to lead a "political revolt".

The 58-year-old has tried to become an MP on seven occasions between 1994 and 2015.

Most recently he was defeated in the 2015 general election for the seat of South Thanet in Kent by Conservative opponent Craig Mackinlay.

The following candidates will be standing in Clacton-on-Sea:

  • Matthew Bensilum (Liberal Democrats)
  • Nigel Farage (Reform UK)
  • Natasha Osben (Green)
  • Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (Labour)
  • Giles Watling (Conservative)

Read more: June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

On Monday, he told LBC's Natasha Clark that the election was already over, but that he wanted to be a "voice of opposition" to a presumed future Labour government.

"Labour have won, the Tories will probably hate each other even more in opposition than they do in government," he said.

"And we're going to be a very clear voice of opposition for those who don't like what is offered by the London metropolitan elite.

"The Conservatives have suggested in response that voting for Reform amounts to supporting Labour.Mr Farage had previously said he would not stand, announcing that he would focus on campaigning for Donald Trump in the US instead.

But he said on Monday: "I just realised there are millions of people out there that wanted me to do this, and if I didn't do it, they will feel very let down.

"So I'm going to do it. And you know what, we're going to get a huge number of votes, we're going to get seats in Parliament.

And the ambition is to be the voice of opposition to a big Labour majority."

A YouGov poll released on Monday afternoon showed that Reform could have no MPs after the election, although the fieldwork was done before Mr Farage announced his candidacy. He said his announcement would change the results of the poll.

Mr Farage also said he would take part in a leaders' debate on Friday.

Read more: General Election LIVE: Labour and Conservatives launch election ‘battle’ buses as campaign enters second weekend

Nigel Farage enters election race as he announces he will stand in Clacton

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians recover 360 bodies in north Gaza killed in Israeli offensive

Rob Burrow's wife and children have paid tribute to him by laying flowers

Rob Burrow's widow and children lay flowers at memorial to rugby league legend, as fans gather to pay tribute

Vida and Quaker are enjoying a summer holiday in the Chilterns

Army issues heartwarming update on Household Cavalry horses who ran through streets of London covered in blood

India Election

Modi claims victory for his alliance in India’s general election

A 27-year-old watch seller handed himself in a 'wooded area' the day after two men robbed the dealership in a £2.8m robbery, an inquest has heard.

Watch dealer hangs himself in woods day after London jewellers was robbed in '£2.8m raid', inquest told

Rashane Douglas killed two men

Teenager jailed for murdering two men outside Halifax nightclub in row over woman, as devastated mums pay tribute

Romania Traditional Blouse

Romanian minister asks Louis Vuitton to acknowledge blouse inspired garments

Denmark Fire Recovered Art

More than 90% of cultural items at Danish stock exchange rescued from fire

Hunter Biden

US President’s brother among witnesses expected at Hunter Biden’s gun trial

Last of D-Day veterans arrive in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Last of D-Day veterans arrive in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Election 2020 Fake Electors Wisconsin

State attorney general files charges against Trump’s 2020 lawyers

Hubble Telescope

Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope temporarily pauses observations after malfunction

Charlie Cosser, 17, from Milford, Surrey, was stabbed three times in the chest at a rural farmhouse as the teenagers celebrated the end of the school term on 23 July 2023.

Teenager guilty of murder after stabbing boy, 17, he'd never met to death on dance floor at end-of-term party

Two people arrested after milkshake thrown over Nigel Farage during his campaign launch in Clacton

Two arrested after Nigel Farage has McDonald's milkshake thrown into his face during campaign launch

Election officials carry sealed electronic voting machines at a counting center in Mumbai, India

India election: Modi’s coalition leads but opposition is stiffer than expected

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-REFORM-FARAGE

He’s not lovin' it: Moment Nigel Farage has McDonald’s milkshake thrown into his face while campaigning in Clacton

Latest News

See more Latest News

June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

Nigel Farage has launched his MP bid in Clacton-on-Sea

The Farage Factor: Nigel mobbed as he promises to be 'bloody nuisance' as he launches MP bid in Clacton
Lauren Pisciotta alleges the star sent her lewd texts and performed sex acts while on the phone with her

Kanye West sued by ex-assistant who claims rapper bombarded her with explicit images and masturbated in front of her
Fans will pay tribute to Rob Burrow at Wembley on Saturday

Wembley to stage tributes to Rob Burrow after the rugby legend died following a long battle with MND
Ambulances lined up outside London's Kings College Hospital A&E (file image)

Critical incident declared as London hospitals cancel operations due to 'cyber attack'

A man was rescued from the crane above a fire in Canning Town

Man plucked to safety from crane as fire rages at building site in Canning Town in east London
Hundreds of passengers are facing delays at the French border

Calais carnage: Brits hit by 'five-hour' delays at French border with schoolchildren among passengers stranded
German police officers commemorate a colleague in Mannheim

German authorities find evidence of Islamic extremist motive in knife attack

Ms Knox has come under fire in recent years for her 'tasteless' comments across social media.

Amanda Knox to return to Italian court to defend herself against 16-year-old slander conviction
Amie Gray suffered fatal injuries at Durley Chine Beach

November trial date set for man accused of Bournemouth seafront murder of Amie Gray

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit