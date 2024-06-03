'I've changed my mind': Nigel Farage standing to be Reform MP after last minute U-turn

Nigel Farage is to stand in the General Election. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage has announced plans to take over as Reform UK leader and to stand in the upcoming general election following a last minute U-turn.

He confirmed he will launch his candidacy on Tuesday in the Essex seaside town of Clacton-on-Sea, where he plans to stand.

The former UKIP leader made the announcement at a press conference in south east London on Monday afternoon, saying he wants to lead a "political revolt".

Mr Farage explained why he had changed his mind on standing, saying he felt like he was letting voters down.

The 58-year-old has tried to become an MP on seven occasions between 1994 and 2015.

Most recently he was defeated in the 2015 general election for the seat of South Thanet in Kent by Conservative opponent Craig Mackinlay.

Mr Farage is to stand in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex. Picture: Getty

On Monday, Mr Farage said he wanted to lead a "political revolt".

A turning of our backs on the political status quo. It doesn't work. Nothing in this country works any more."

He added there is a "rejection of the political class going on in this country".

Mr Farage also said he had been left too little time to prepare when Rishi Sunak called a surprise election and had decided the "rational thing to do" was to "do my bit as I put it supporting the country around the party".

But he said since then he had been talking to people on the streets and observed that "there is a rejection of the political class going on in this country in a way that has not been seen in modern times".

Mr Farage said: "The other thing that really shook me in a way last week were the number of people coming up to me in the street saying 'Nigel, why aren't you standing?'"

He predicted the Tories will be in opposition after the General Election as he took the fight to Rishi Sunak's party.

"They are split down the middle on policy, and frankly right now they don't stand for a damn thing.

"So our aim in this election is to get many, many millions of votes. And I'm talking far more votes than Ukip can got back in 2015."

He continued: "When people start to realise in the red wall, with Reform second to Labour, when they start to realise that actually in those seats, it's a Conservative vote that's a vote for Labour, it's a Conservative vote that is a wasted vote, then I think we might just surprise everybody."

He added: "We are appealing to Conservative voters, we are appealing to Labour voters."

Mr Farage said there was "every chance" that Reform would get more votes than the Conservatives.

He added: "They are on the verge of total collapse." Asked whether he has boosted Sir Keir Starmer's chances by running for parliament, the new Reform leader said: "No, is the answer."

He added that in a week's time, "I think you'll see we're going to start drawing from Labour equally as much as the Conservatives. The Conservative Party have lost this election without my intervention".

Richard Tice will now serve as chairman of the party, it was also announced at the press conference.

Mr Tice had previously previously defended Mr Farage after he announced he would not be standing in order to help Donald Trump in his campaign to return to the White House.

He previously spoke to LBC about how Mr Farage was going to get "stuck in" campaigning for Reform for the upcoming election.

When he was asked whether he had discussed his latest political move with Mr Trump, Mr Farage said: "I think the Donald's got other things to be dealing with just at this moment in time. He's been rather busy, including joining TikTok and racing up to ridiculous numbers."

Following his historic conviction last week, Mr Farage said: "Conviction or not, I haven't changed my mind that the world would be a safer place with Donald Trump in the White House."

He added: "Clearly, if I'm elected the MP for Clacton and I'm there every Friday ... it'll become more difficult, but not impossible."

On the leadership announcement, the Tories said Nigel Farage is "doing exactly what Keir Starmer wants him to do" by entering the election fray.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "Nigel Farage risks handing Keir Starmer a blank cheque to rejoin the EU, impose the retirement tax on pensioners and hike taxes on hardworking Brits up and down the UK.

"Farage knows that Reform won't win any seats, but he doesn't seem to care that a vote for Reform only helps Labour. He's doing exactly what Keir Starmer wants him to do.

"Just yesterday, EU insiders openly voiced their expectation that Starmer would seek a softer Brexit deal, opening the door to rejoining the EU all together. That would mean uncontrolled immigration and betraying the will of the British people.

"Is Farage really willing to risk undoing his life's work by handing Starmer a blank cheque to rejoin the EU?

"Only a vote for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives can deliver a clear plan, bold action and a secure future for our country."

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "The Conservative Party has already become the mirror image of Nigel Farage's Reform.

"Rishi Sunak's constant pandering to Reform has horrified former lifelong Conservative voters in the centre ground.

"Sunak must show some backbone and rule out Farage ever joining the Conservative Party in future, including if he gets elected to be an MP."

