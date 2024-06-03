'I've changed my mind': Nigel Farage standing to be Reform MP after last minute U-turn

3 June 2024, 16:17 | Updated: 3 June 2024, 17:21

Nigel Farage is to stand in the General Election
Nigel Farage is to stand in the General Election. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage has announced plans to take over as Reform UK leader and to stand in the upcoming general election following a last minute U-turn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He confirmed he will launch his candidacy on Tuesday in the Essex seaside town of Clacton-on-Sea, where he plans to stand.

The former UKIP leader made the announcement at a press conference in south east London on Monday afternoon, saying he wants to lead a "political revolt".

Mr Farage explained why he had changed his mind on standing, saying he felt like he was letting voters down.

The 58-year-old has tried to become an MP on seven occasions between 1994 and 2015.

Most recently he was defeated in the 2015 general election for the seat of South Thanet in Kent by Conservative opponent Craig Mackinlay.

Mr Farage is to stand in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
Mr Farage is to stand in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex. Picture: Getty

On Monday, Mr Farage said he wanted to lead a "political revolt".

A turning of our backs on the political status quo. It doesn't work. Nothing in this country works any more."

He added there is a "rejection of the political class going on in this country".

Mr Farage also said he had been left too little time to prepare when Rishi Sunak called a surprise election and had decided the "rational thing to do" was to "do my bit as I put it supporting the country around the party".

But he said since then he had been talking to people on the streets and observed that "there is a rejection of the political class going on in this country in a way that has not been seen in modern times".

Mr Farage said: "The other thing that really shook me in a way last week were the number of people coming up to me in the street saying 'Nigel, why aren't you standing?'"

Read more: General Election LIVE: Keir Starmer says ‘new age of insecurity has begun’ at defence speech

He predicted the Tories will be in opposition after the General Election as he took the fight to Rishi Sunak's party.

"They are split down the middle on policy, and frankly right now they don't stand for a damn thing.

"So our aim in this election is to get many, many millions of votes. And I'm talking far more votes than Ukip can got back in 2015."

Tom Swarbrick reacts as Nigel Farage reveals he is to stand in the General Election

He continued: "When people start to realise in the red wall, with Reform second to Labour, when they start to realise that actually in those seats, it's a Conservative vote that's a vote for Labour, it's a Conservative vote that is a wasted vote, then I think we might just surprise everybody."

He added: "We are appealing to Conservative voters, we are appealing to Labour voters."

Mr Farage said there was "every chance" that Reform would get more votes than the Conservatives.

He added: "They are on the verge of total collapse." Asked whether he has boosted Sir Keir Starmer's chances by running for parliament, the new Reform leader said: "No, is the answer."

He added that in a week's time, "I think you'll see we're going to start drawing from Labour equally as much as the Conservatives. The Conservative Party have lost this election without my intervention".

Richard Tice will now serve as chairman of the party, it was also announced at the press conference.

Mr Tice had previously previously defended Mr Farage after he announced he would not be standing in order to help Donald Trump in his campaign to return to the White House.

He previously spoke to LBC about how Mr Farage was going to get "stuck in" campaigning for Reform for the upcoming election.

When he was asked whether he had discussed his latest political move with Mr Trump, Mr Farage said: "I think the Donald's got other things to be dealing with just at this moment in time. He's been rather busy, including joining TikTok and racing up to ridiculous numbers."

Following his historic conviction last week, Mr Farage said: "Conviction or not, I haven't changed my mind that the world would be a safer place with Donald Trump in the White House."

He added: "Clearly, if I'm elected the MP for Clacton and I'm there every Friday ... it'll become more difficult, but not impossible."

Read more: General Election LIVE: Labour and Conservatives launch election ‘battle’ buses as campaign enters second weekend

Richard Tice says Nigel Farage will still be a 'huge help' despite not running for Reform UK

On the leadership announcement, the Tories said Nigel Farage is "doing exactly what Keir Starmer wants him to do" by entering the election fray.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "Nigel Farage risks handing Keir Starmer a blank cheque to rejoin the EU, impose the retirement tax on pensioners and hike taxes on hardworking Brits up and down the UK.

"Farage knows that Reform won't win any seats, but he doesn't seem to care that a vote for Reform only helps Labour. He's doing exactly what Keir Starmer wants him to do.

"Just yesterday, EU insiders openly voiced their expectation that Starmer would seek a softer Brexit deal, opening the door to rejoining the EU all together. That would mean uncontrolled immigration and betraying the will of the British people.

"Is Farage really willing to risk undoing his life's work by handing Starmer a blank cheque to rejoin the EU?

"Only a vote for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives can deliver a clear plan, bold action and a secure future for our country."

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "The Conservative Party has already become the mirror image of Nigel Farage's Reform.

"Rishi Sunak's constant pandering to Reform has horrified former lifelong Conservative voters in the centre ground.

"Sunak must show some backbone and rule out Farage ever joining the Conservative Party in future, including if he gets elected to be an MP."

Read more: Diane Abbott says she is standing for Labour and denies she was offered peerage by Starmer

The following candidates will be standing in Clacton-on-Sea:

  • Matthew Bensilum (Liberal Democrats)
  • Nigel Farage (Reform UK)
  • Natasha Osben (Green)
  • Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (Labour)
  • Giles Watling (Conservative)

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hawaii Kilauea Erupts

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, is erupting again

Pakistan Imran Khan

Imran Khan acquitted of leaking state secrets but remains in prison

Airlines are expected to change guidance on wearing seatbelts and are considering how to encourage customers to strap in for the whole flight even when the seatbelt sign is off.

Plane passengers to be told to always wear seatbelts during flights after Singapore Airlines turbulence that killed passenger
OLY Paris Eiffel Tower Incident

Three men suspected of ‘psychological violence’ at Eiffel Tower

Hunter Biden

US President says he has ‘boundless love’ for son amid gun case jury selection

UK had its warmest spring on record, new figures reveal

UK had its warmest spring on record...but also one of the wettest, Met Office figures reveal

Flooding in Germany

Four dead after floods strike southern Germany

Yves Bissouma, 27, and his partner were allegedly attacked by two hooded assailants outside the Majestic Barriere hotel in Cannes around 4am on Sunday

Tottenham star Yves Bissouma 'tear gassed and mugged' in France as attackers make off with £260,000 watch

Maldives bans Israeli passport holders from entering country over Gaza conflict

Israel tells citizens to leave Maldives after island's government bans nationals over Gaza war

Baby Zackary Blades and his aunt Karlene Warner, 30, died after the crash on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M)

Mother's tribute as baby son and sister killed in horror crash as man due in court

Ian Towning has issued a message of thanks for all the support he has receieved since the attack

Celebrity antiques dealer shares update after being 'smashed to bits' by hammer-wielding thugs during £100,000 raid

The woman presented at hospital with slurred speech and extreme tiredness, only to be discharged with a diagnosis of being drunk - despite saying she had not been drinking.

Woman who visited A&E seven times and was 3.5 times UK drink-drive limit - was drunk on her own gut bacteria

Fungus the Bogeyman and a Jules Verne tale are among the banned books

Fungus the Bogeyman and a Jules Verne classic are among the books banned from libraries after a single complaint

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf registers as presidential candidate

Brothers Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three, died in the blaze. Their mother Deveca Rose has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and child cruelty

Mother whose two sets of twins died in house fire denies manslaughter and child cruelty

There is one common act that can void your consumer rights

The common act that voids your consumer rights if your parcel delivery goes missing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Toyota chairman

Toyota chairman apologises for vehicle tests cheating

The dramatic moment police swooped on two masked thieves attempting to ransack an opticians in search of designer sunglasses has been caught on camera.

Dramatic moment police swoop on masked thieves as pair ransack opticians for designer swag

His emotional parents have visited the new centre for MND in Leeds

Rob Burrow's tearful parents watch as work begins on hero's final wish - an MND centre to help others
Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
Plane takes off

Expect the cost of your air fare to keep going up, aviation leaders warn

Sun worshippers took to parks and beaches across parts of the UK took in a bid to enjoying a fleeting glimpse of summer, with the thermostat hitting the mid-twenties.

Cruel Summer? Met Office warn of June washout with soaring temperatures delayed by thunderstorms and wet weather
Afghanistan Floods

Thousands of children in Afghanistan affected by ongoing flash floods – Unicef

The Schussen river floods part of Meckenbeuren in southern Germany

Firefighter dies and train derails amid heavy rain and flooding in Germany

Sri Lanka Weather

Sri Lanka closes schools as floods and mudslides leave trail of dead and missing

Stormy Daniels has told Melania to ditch Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels tells Melania to 'ditch Donald Trump now' after guilty verdict in hush money trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place
Charles and Andrew are said to be in a row over the Royal Lodge

King Charles 'threatens to cut ties with Prince Andrew for good' if he refuses to 'downsize' in Royal Lodge row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit