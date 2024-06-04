June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Forecasters have warned of plummeting temperatures this week, with a large 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK.

Despite soaring temperatures and blazing sunshine sweeping large parts of England and Wales over the weekend, the weather outlook is set to cool dramatically over the coming days.

The mercury hit 24 degrees on Sunday across parts of the country, with sun worshippers taking to parks and beaches to embrace the sunshine.

Now, sunny spells are set to become a distant memory, at least for the time being, according to forecasters, as a cool stream of low pressure brings with it plunging temperatures over the coming days.

Tuesday will see Glasgow experience snowfall in some areas, with Inverness set to face a snow flurry on June 5.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: "Cold air continues to dive south and eastwards through the night on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

"This occluded front brings a focus of some quite heavy showers through Wednesday morning.

"Those showers could fall as snow over the high ground of Scotland, which is not that typical for early summer but isn't completely unusual. Snow is only really expected over and above 600 meters in Scotland."

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 1C on Wednesday across parts of Scotland, with weather maps from WXCharts showing that parts of the UK will be hit by a ‘snow bomb’ this week.

The Met Office forecasts that temperatures will rise from June 6, as the warmer weather sweeps the east of the country - including England.

The Met Office forecasts that temperatures will rise from June 6, as the warmer weather sweeps the east of the country - including England. Picture: Alamy

According to the Met Office, June 4 to June 6 will "most likely [be] characterised by showers, sometimes blustery, occasionally heavy with thunderstorms, sometimes forming larger bands of rain" for most parts of England.

However, looking further ahead, warmer temperatures are set to appear towards the end of June.

According to experts, May 10 was the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures soaring to 25.9C in Herstmonceux, East Sussex.