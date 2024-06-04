Exact date UK weather to ‘feel like 30c’ as humidity makes temperatures feel even hotter

The Met Office's forecast for today shows warm sunny conditions across the country. Picture: Met Office

By Asher McShane

Temperatures are set to reach 28C in parts of the UK this month, but forecasters say the weather will feel even hotter due to the sweltering humidity that is also due.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The first 28C day of the year is forecast, with temperatures due to rise to 26C by June 13 in parts of East Anglia, the Midlands and Wales. London is expected to see a high of 28C that day.

Most of England is due to see high temperatures, with 25C highs predicted for the East of England, Norfolk, Sussex and Essex.

Further north temperatures over 20C are being forecast.

Due to a lack of wind and ‘sinking air’ the temperature will feel more like 30C, particularly in parts of south London and Surrey, according to weather service InMeteo.

Read more: Rishi Sunak announces migrant cap to be voted on by MPs every year if Conservatives form next government

General Election LIVE: Reform enters race on immigration

Other areas of southern England will be warm and drier, they said.

The conditions will be similar to May’s ‘mini-heatwave’. Last month temperatures were over 24C in the UK for at least four days in a row.

The Met Office is less optimistic about a heatwave in June. Its long-range forecast for the period of June 8 to June 17 reads: "Whilst showers remain possible in the south, there should continue to be a good deal of dry weather here. Small chance of a more widely settled spell developing for a time."

Today's weather forecast shows a band of rain moving southwards across the UK. However many places will see some sunny spells and a high of 21C is forecast.