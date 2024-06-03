UK had its warmest spring on record...but also one of the wettest, Met Office figures reveal

By StephenRigley

It was a wet and dull season for many.

But the UK experienced its warmest May and spring on record, Met Office figures show.

The average temperature across March, April and May was a balmy 9.37°C – 0.15°C warmer than the previous record, set back in 2017.

It means eight of the top 10 warmest springs have all occurred this century.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "While it may not have felt like it for many, with sunshine in relatively short supply, provisional figures show May was the warmest on record in our series back to 1884.

"This warmth was especially influenced by high overnight temperatures, with the average UK minimum temperature for May 1.2C higher than the previous record.

"Rainfall was above average for the UK, while some areas in the south saw over a third more rain than average. In contrast, Northern Ireland and Scotland were slightly drier than average in the month."

The UK had its wettest spring since 1986 and the sixth wettest on record, the Met Office added.

It saw 301.7mm of rain, nearly a third (32%) more than average. Met Office rain data begins in 1836.

People shelter from the rain under umbrellas while punting on the River Cam. Picture: Alamy

England and Wales were generally wetter than average, while Northern Ireland and Scotland saw less in the way of rain.The Met Office said March started the spring season with a mild and wet month, followed by a wet April with temperatures overall slightly above average.

The average mean temperature for the UK for the season was given a provisional figure of 9.37C, topping 9.12C set in 2017.

The spokesperson added: "Higher than average temperatures in March and May, either side of a slightly warmer than average April, means that spring 2024 is the warmest on record according to mean temperature.

"Despite the warmth, sunshine hours during the season were well below average, though not troubling any national records.

"High overnight temperatures through the season have helped to push the mean temperature figure for the season beyond the previous record, while it has also been a wet spring for many."