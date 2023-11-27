Vile moment Palestine activist brands pro-Israel supporters 'killers and child-molesters' on train in London

The man started calling pro-Israel supporters on a tube "donkeys", "clowns", and "child molesters". Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

This is the moment a pro-Palestine activist hurls vile abuse at Israel supporters on the Tube in central London, labelling them "killers" and "child molesters".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The altercation starts with the pro-Palestine activist telling one pro-Israel supporter: "Wallahi, on the holy Quran, I’ll smack you across your head."

The vile activist goes on: "Look at you, a bunch of Israel supporters, a bunch of J-. Look at this clown here, biggest clown here, why you got that flag on you?"

Several passengers, including the person behind the camera, repeatedly ask the man why he is ‘starting’ and why he is being ‘aggressive’, but he continues to hurl abuse at the passengers.

The activist then starts recording from his own phone before accusing the pro-Israel supporters of 'supporting killers' and brands them “child molesters”.

Altercation between pro Isreal supporters & and a pro Palestine supporter on London Underground this evening. pic.twitter.com/UnyZai5tAb — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) November 26, 2023

He then says: “Do you know who’s land your in?”

The crowd on the train start shouting “shame” on the man, before he responds: “F*** all of you!” and screams “Free Palestine”.

Read More: Met police make 18 arrests at pro-Palestine march in central London - including man 'holding Nazi placard'

Read More: ‘Israel should exist’: Boris Johnson condemns rise in anti-Semitism as he attends 100,000-strong march in London

The aggressor then claims he is kicked by one the passengers and a scuffle breaks out.

The altercation took place on the underground after a huge demonstration against anti-Semitism in central London.

The march against anti-Semitism took place in central London today. Picture: Alamy

Boris Johnson attends the march against anti-Semitism. Picture: Alamy

Organisers estimated around 100,000 attended the march, including the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who told LBC anti-Semitism is a "virus always waiting beneath the floorboards".

He told LBC: "[Anti-Semitism is] always waiting to come out, to come to life again.

"Since October 7th, sadly, it has come to life. We have seen it on our streets. People should come out out and show their solidarity with Jewish people everywhere."

Johnson added: "What the last few weeks have really shown is whatever its faults, it’s vitally important that Israel exists."

The 90-minute march started at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, ending in Whitehall, and was the biggest protest against anti-Semitism since 1936.