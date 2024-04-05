Vinnie Jones' new partner 'brings light back into his eyes' five years after the death of his wife

Vinnie Jones has found a new partner following the death of his wife five years ago. Picture: Discovery/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Vinnie Jones' new partner has "brought the light back into his eyes" five years after the death of his wife.

Friends of the star are said to be "thrilled" that he is loved up again with Emma Ford, who he calls "Blondie".

The pair met while he was filming his farm series, Vinnie Jones in the Country, with Ms Ford having been his personal assistant.

She is seen helping Jones on his farm in Petworth, West Sussex on the show, which first aired in November.

It comes after his wife, Tanya, died from cancer in 2019 at the age of 53.

Jones in The Gentlemen. Picture: Alamy

"Vinnie and Emma's relationship was very organic and started as purely a working friendship before it developed into something more," a source told the Sun.

"They’re not rushing into anything and just take every day as it comes.

"Emma has brought the light back into Vinnie's eyes and she clearly makes him very happy.

"They are a great match and everyone who knows them was thrilled when they became a couple."

Jones had previously said he would not be with anyone else following his wife's death.

But speaking to the Mirror, he said: "You know, after four months, four years, five years, 10 years, you just keep moving forwards, the grief is always going to be in there.

"It's how other things can control it. It's how much the flower can grow and bloom."

He added: "Moving forwards, we meet other people that we are fond of and we fall in love with and vice versa."

The former footballer reinvented himself as an actor after retiring, having most recently starred in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen series on Netflix.

He also appeared in two of Ritchie's films - Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

Ms Ford has worked as a PA for The Clash's Mick Jones and spent years working in LA before returning to the UK.