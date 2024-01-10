Virginia Giuffre claims she was paid £12k by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew, court documents reveal

Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations against him made by Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Virginia Giuffre claimed she was paid £12,000 by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew, court documents have revealed.

Ms Giuffre's 2016 deposition was among the latest documents to be released on Tuesday.

It featured her claims that paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein paid her $15,000 (£11,800) to have sex with Prince Andrew.

Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with Epstein, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

He was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style after Ms Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

The duke strenuously denies any wrongdoing.

Ms Giuffre went on to describe how she was trafficked to the south of France by Epstein and disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to another world leader who was a "prince".

She said she did not know his name, but added: "He did speak foreign tongue, he spoke English as well, but I'm not too sure where he was from...I was introduced to him as a prince."

Andrew, who has denied the authenticity of this photo with Virginia Giuffre, has strongly denied claims made against him. Picture: Alamy

Ms Giuffre claimed she burned a "booklet" she wrote detailing her alleged encounters with Andrew to get rid of "painful" memories.

But she said she decided not to burn photographs at her then-Florida home in 2013 because "they're evidence".

"I wanted to get rid of it. It was very painful stuff," she said.

She added: "I was burning like memories, thoughts, dreams that I had, just everything that was kind of affiliated with the abuse I endured, and there was a lot of it in there.

"My husband is pretty spiritual so he said the best thing to do would be burn them."

Paedophile financier Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell has been imprisoned since July 2020 despite attempts by her defence counsel to have her released on bail.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the Southern District of New York in June 2022.

The socialite indicated her desire to appeal shortly after her conviction, with her lawyers claiming victims had "faded, distorted and motivated memories".