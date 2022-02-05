Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
One killed and four injured after shooting at Virginia bar
5 February 2022, 12:31
A person has been killed and four others injured in a shooting at a bar in Virginia.
A number of people have been taken to hospitals in the Blacksburg area after police responded to reports of shots at Melody Hookah Lounge.
Police did not reveal more details, including on who died, the potential suspects or a motive.
Virginia Tech university was placed on lockdown and students were told to stay indoors, though this has since bene lifted.
VT Alerts (NRV): Reports of shots fired in Blacksburg. Stay inside. Secure doors. Emergency personnel responding. Call 911 for help.— Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) February 5, 2022
