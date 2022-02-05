One killed and four injured after shooting at Virginia bar

The shooting broke out at a bar in Virginia. Picture: Google

By Will Taylor

A person has been killed and four others injured in a shooting at a bar in Virginia.

A number of people have been taken to hospitals in the Blacksburg area after police responded to reports of shots at Melody Hookah Lounge.

Police did not reveal more details, including on who died, the potential suspects or a motive.

Virginia Tech university was placed on lockdown and students were told to stay indoors, though this has since bene lifted.