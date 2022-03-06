Visa and Mastercard suspend operations in Russia as conflict in Ukraine intensifies

6 March 2022, 07:30 | Updated: 6 March 2022, 09:44

Visa and Mastercard will not operate in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.
Visa and Mastercard will not operate in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Visa and Mastercard have suspended operations in Russia as the raging war in Ukraine continues into an eleventh day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The move will mean Russian banks will no longer be supported by either network and international cards will not work inside the country.

It is the latest blow to the country's financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.

"We don't take this decision lightly," Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.

Meanwhile, Visa said it was working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.

Visa's chief, Al Kelly, said in a statement: "We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed."

Read more: PM reveals 6-point plan to beat Putin as Russia vows revenge against UK over sanctions

Read more: Putin says Western sanctions are 'equivalent to declaring war'

Western sanctions on Russia have led to Russia's banks being cut off from an international transaction system as well as other financial institutions being hit.

The US, European Union and UK all agreed to block selected Russian banks from the Swift system, which moves money around thousands of banks and other financial institutions worldwide.

As sanctions hit last week, the rouble crashed, with the stock market being forced to close too.

Russia's central bank later raised its key interest rate from 9.5 per cent to 20 per cent in response on Monday, with President Putin later said on Saturday that the sanctions being introduced by the West were "equivalent to declaring a war".

It comes as war continues to escalate in Ukraine, with Russia reported to still be shelling the city of Mariupol, despite agreeing to a temporary ceasefire on Saturday, as well as bombing other popular areas in Ukraine.

However, British military intelligence has said that the scale and strength of the Ukrainian resistance has continued to hold Russia back, adding that the Russian advance was being slowed by Ukrainian attacks on supply lines.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shane Warne's ex-fiancé Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her "beloved lionheart"

Australia to hold state funeral for Shane Warne after grieving family accept govt offer

The cost of living crisis is quickly becoming an emergency Ian Blackford has warned

Cost of living crisis 'quickly becoming an emergency' in UK, warns SNP leader

The Prime Minister has said it is not enough for the international community to express support for Kyiv without action

PM reveals 6-point plan to beat Putin as Russia vows revenge against UK over sanctions

Man sought after theft of Ukraine collection box

Police search for man after Ukraine collection box stolen from London café

Vladimir Putin described western sanctions as "equivalent to declaring a war"

Putin says Western sanctions are 'equivalent to declaring war'

A 17-year-old boy has been given a life sentence for stabbing a teenage girl

Teenager given life sentence after stabbing girl 60 times in a 'brutal unprovoked attack'

People take part in a demonstrations across UK to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Stand with Ukraine protests: Hundreds gather across UK for anti-war demonstrations

British nationals have been told to consider leaving Russia

Government tells Brits to leave Russia as Ukraine crisis escalates

Zelenskyy has criticised Nato for its lack of action.

Zelenskyy condemns 'weak' Nato over no-fly zone warning deaths will be on their hands

Brits have raised £55m for Ukrainians

'Astonishing': Brits praised for raising £55m for Ukraine in just one day

The incident happened in the Plymouth Hospitals grounds

Woman dies after being blown over by Coastguard helicopter landing at hospital

British police are asking for evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Brit cops ask for war crimes evidence after warnings of 'almost hourly' Russian atrocities

Russia has taken control of a nuclear power plant as its invasion devastates Ukraine

'By God's grace we avoided nuclear catastrophe': Russian power plant attack condemned

Sainsbury's is renaming chicken kievs to match the Ukrainian spelling of the capital city

Sainsbury's rename chicken kiev as chicken Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Gordon Brown called on countries to support the creation of a special tribunal to punish Putin for his violent invasion of Ukraine

Create a special tribunal to prosecute Putin, former PM tells LBC

Mike Gatting paid tribute to the cricket legend

Shane Warne's family offered state funeral after sudden death of cricket legend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shelling in Mariupol

Limited Russian ceasefire revived to allow citizens in besieged cities to flee
Bread is baked

War in ‘breadbasket of the world’ threatens food supplies globally
People flee Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. Inset: A destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin

Nine-hour ceasefire in second attempt to rescue trapped civilians in two Ukraine cities
Rohingya refugees

Rohingya Muslims found on beach in Indonesia after weeks at sea
Stella Maris

Russian oligarchs seek safe port for superyachts targeted with sanctions
Women flee Ukraine

Corridors to reopen to allow Ukrainians to flee safely, Russian official says
Damaged traffic lights

Six killed as large tornado roars through Iowa

Ukrainians living in Costa Rica take part in an anti war candlelight vigil in San Jose, Costa Rica

In pictures: Ten days of war in Ukraine

France Russia Ukraine War

China tells US not to ‘add fuel to the flames’ in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War

Ceasefire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC

No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC
Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General

Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General
Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine

Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine
Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion
Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin

Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin
Ukrainian MP: 'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive'

'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive', says Ukrainian MP
Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?
Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police