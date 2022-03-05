PM reveals 6-point plan to beat Putin as Russia vows revenge against UK over sanctions

The Prime Minister has said it is not enough for the international community to express support for Kyiv without action. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Prime Minister has said it is not enough for the international community to simply express support for Kyiv without action as he outlined a six-point plan to put pressure on Russia.

Boris Johnson said that "it is not future historians but the people of Ukraine who will be our judge" over how the world reacts to Vladimir Putin's "hideous, barbarous assault".

Ahead of a swathe of meetings in coming days, Mr Johnson said: "Putin must fail and must be seen to fail in this act of aggression.

"It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order - we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force."

The PM will call on world leaders to mobilise an "international humanitarian coalition" for Ukraine and support the country "in its efforts to provide for its own self-defence".

He wants the international community to raise the economic pressure on the Kremlin adding that leaders must resist the "creeping normalisation" of what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

Whilst Mr Johnson reiterated that diplomatic paths to resolving the war must be pursued, this could only be done with the full participation of the "legitimate Government of Ukraine".

Labour's shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the opposition "fully supports the UK playing its part in the united, international effort to provide military, economic, diplomatic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine alongside our allies and partners in Nato and beyond".

He said: "We support an immediate ceasefire, and the full and complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine's internationally recognised borders.

"The Putin regime's illegal invasion of Ukraine is a heinous attack not only on the Ukrainian people, but also on the values of sovereignty, democracy, freedom and the rule of law we all share."

But he added: "At home, the UK government must move faster and harder to impose sanctions on the oligarchs and politicians linked to the rogue Russian regime.

"It is inexcusable that we have fallen behind the EU and the US on the number of individuals and entities sanctioned.

Ministers must move faster, acting against Putin's cronies in days not months."

In a security update this afternoon, the Ministry of Defence said the failed proposed ceasefire was likely an attempt to reset troops for a new offense.

The MoD said: "Russia's proposed ceasefire in Mariupol was likely an attempt to deflect international condemnation while resetting its forces for renewed offensive activity.

"By accusing Ukraine of breaking the agreement, Russia is likely seeking to shift responsibility casualties in the city.

"Russia agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the port of Mariupol in the south-east as well as the eastern town of Volnovakha.