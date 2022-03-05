PM reveals 6-point plan to beat Putin as Russia vows revenge against UK over sanctions

5 March 2022, 22:34 | Updated: 5 March 2022, 23:06

The Prime Minister has said it is not enough for the international community to express support for Kyiv without action
The Prime Minister has said it is not enough for the international community to express support for Kyiv without action. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Prime Minister has said it is not enough for the international community to simply express support for Kyiv without action as he outlined a six-point plan to put pressure on Russia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson said that "it is not future historians but the people of Ukraine who will be our judge" over how the world reacts to Vladimir Putin's "hideous, barbarous assault".

Ahead of a swathe of meetings in coming days, Mr Johnson said: "Putin must fail and must be seen to fail in this act of aggression.

"It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order - we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force."

Read more: Mariupol 'ceasefire' was cover for Moscow to reset troops for 'renewed offensive'

Read more: Putin says Western sanctions are 'equivalent to declaring war'

The PM will call on world leaders to mobilise an "international humanitarian coalition" for Ukraine and support the country "in its efforts to provide for its own self-defence".

He wants the international community to raise the economic pressure on the Kremlin adding that leaders must resist the "creeping normalisation" of what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

Whilst Mr Johnson reiterated that diplomatic paths to resolving the war must be pursued, this could only be done with the full participation of the "legitimate Government of Ukraine".

Read more: Police search for man after Ukraine collection box stolen from London café

Read more: Government tells Brits to leave Russia as Ukraine crisis escalates

Labour's shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the opposition "fully supports the UK playing its part in the united, international effort to provide military, economic, diplomatic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine alongside our allies and partners in Nato and beyond".

He said: "We support an immediate ceasefire, and the full and complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine's internationally recognised borders.

"The Putin regime's illegal invasion of Ukraine is a heinous attack not only on the Ukrainian people, but also on the values of sovereignty, democracy, freedom and the rule of law we all share."

But he added: "At home, the UK government must move faster and harder to impose sanctions on the oligarchs and politicians linked to the rogue Russian regime.

"It is inexcusable that we have fallen behind the EU and the US on the number of individuals and entities sanctioned.

Ministers must move faster, acting against Putin's cronies in days not months."

Read more: 'By God's grace we avoided nuclear catastrophe': Russian power plant attack condemned

Read more: Government tells Brits to leave Russia as Ukraine crisis escalates

In a security update this afternoon, the Ministry of Defence said the failed proposed ceasefire was likely an attempt to reset troops for a new offense.

The MoD said: "Russia's proposed ceasefire in Mariupol was likely an attempt to deflect international condemnation while resetting its forces for renewed offensive activity.

"By accusing Ukraine of breaking the agreement, Russia is likely seeking to shift responsibility casualties in the city.

"Russia agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the port of Mariupol in the south-east as well as the eastern town of Volnovakha.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shane Warne's ex-fiancé Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her "beloved lionheart"

Elizabeth Hurley pays tribute to "beloved lionheart" Shane Warne

Man sought after theft of Ukraine collection box

Police search for man after Ukraine collection box stolen from London café

Vladimir Putin described western sanctions as "equivalent to declaring a war"

Putin says Western sanctions are 'equivalent to declaring war'

A 17-year-old boy has been given a life sentence for stabbing a teenage girl

Teenager given life sentence after stabbing girl 60 times in a 'brutal unprovoked attack'

People take part in a demonstrations across UK to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Stand with Ukraine protests: Hundreds gather across UK for anti-war demonstrations

British nationals have been told to consider leaving Russia

Government tells Brits to leave Russia as Ukraine crisis escalates

Zelenskyy has criticised Nato for its lack of action.

Zelenskyy condemns 'weak' Nato over no-fly zone warning deaths will be on their hands

Brits have raised £55m for Ukrainians

'Astonishing': Brits praised for raising £55m for Ukraine in just one day

The incident happened in the Plymouth Hospitals grounds

Woman dies after being blown over by Coastguard helicopter landing at hospital

British police are asking for evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Brit cops ask for war crimes evidence after warnings of 'almost hourly' Russian atrocities

Russia has taken control of a nuclear power plant as its invasion devastates Ukraine

'By God's grace we avoided nuclear catastrophe': Russian power plant attack condemned

Sainsbury's is renaming chicken kievs to match the Ukrainian spelling of the capital city

Sainsbury's rename chicken kiev as chicken Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Gordon Brown called on countries to support the creation of a special tribunal to punish Putin for his violent invasion of Ukraine

Create a special tribunal to prosecute Putin, former PM tells LBC

Mike Gatting paid tribute to the cricket legend

Shane Warne's family offered state funeral after sudden death of cricket legend

Russia has banned a law to prevent people 'spreading misinformation' about the war

Fifteen year jail for protesting against the war: Putin's new crackdown against dissent

Kyrell Matthews was subjected to repeated attacks in the weeks before he died

Mum and ex-partner found guilty of killing Kyrell Matthews, 2, during 'horrific' attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ceasefire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling

Russia Ukraine War Sanctions

Italy seizes £118 million in oligarch wealth

Russia Ukraine War

Putin warns third parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge

Ukraine forced to halt evacuation of civilians as Russian ceasefire fails
Russia Ukraine War

Putin warns third parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
Rafael Mariano Grossi

Iran may answer key nuclear questions as deal talks reach end
Antony Blinken and Zbigniew Rau

Top US diplomat visits Poland as Russia’s war in Ukraine intensifies
Ukrainian refugees

Russia to observe ceasefire in two Ukrainian areas to allow evacuation – reports
Min Ko Naing

Myanmar military revokes citizenship of opposition members

Wildfire in South Korea

Thousands flee as South Korean wildfire destroys homes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC
Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General

Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General
Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine

Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine
Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion
Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin

Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin
Ukrainian MP: 'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive'

'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive', says Ukrainian MP
Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?
Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis
Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily
James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police