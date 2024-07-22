Vladimir Putin blamed for ‘erectile dysfunction epidemic’ as birth rates crash across Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Vladimir Putin has been accused of contributing to a ‘erectile dysfunction epidemic’ across Russia.

A top scientist has warned Russia’s population is collapsing not only because thousands of men are fighting in Ukraine, but because of the growing rate of impotence.

Igor Gundarov, a chief scientific officer of the Research Institute of Public Health at Sechenov Moscow Medical Academy, claimed there is an “epidemic of psychogenic infertility, erectile dysfunction”.

He said: “They say that women don't want to give birth because the standard of living has risen….she needs to study, to have a career, and so she puts it off until she's 30, and then it doesn't work out.”

He also pointed to the war in Ukraine for falling birth rates.

“We are going to capture Kyiv, here the price is demographic," he added. “Why do they not tell us the figures of the dead? Everyone knows every single soldier, so from whom are they hiding them? From us?”

The Russian Government is clearly aware of the falling birth rates.

Last year, the Russian health minister Mikhail Murashko claimed women were prioritisng education over having children.

This is “improper practice”, according to Murashko.

In 2022, the birth rate fell by 2.42% and by 2.48% in 2023.