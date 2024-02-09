Vladimir Putin forced to hold down shaking leg in bombshell interview amid fresh scrutiny over health

9 February 2024, 09:17 | Updated: 9 February 2024, 10:38

Putin could be seen grabbing his knee
Putin could be seen grabbing his knee. Picture: Tucker Carlson/X

By Emma Soteriou

Russian president Vladimir Putin was spotted using his hand to stop his leg shaking amid fresh speculation over his health.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Putin could be seen pushing down his wandering leg during a two-hour interview with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson released on Thursday.

It comes amid speculation that his health is on the decline, with him also seen gripping his chair, coughing and clearing his throat several times.

The 71-year-old made several sweeping claims in the bombshell interview, including blaming Boris Johnson for the ongoing war, saying Bill Clinton deceived Russia about joining Nato and warning that World War III would "bring all humanity to brink of destruction".

He claimed that Russia did not start the war in Ukraine and suggested it would not be over any time soon, as he has "not yet achieved his aims".

Read more: Bill Clinton 'suggested Russia join NATO', Putin claims in bombshell interview, as he blames Boris for ongoing war

Read more: Joe Biden insists 'my memory is fine' then mixes up Egypt and Mexico after report says he forgot when son died

The Russian president is under increased scrutiny over his health after also appearing confused during a meeting with Belarusian president Lukashenko at the end of January.

But the Kremlin has repeatedly shut down suggestions that Putin has serious health problems.

It has been a subject of speculation since the war in Ukraine began in 2022, with the leader also having been pictured looking hunched and bloated amid reports he has been treated for advanced cancer, causing him to experience 'roid rage' - steroid side effects of the treatment.

There were also suggestions that he used a body double during a visit to the city of Derbent in southern Russia after the failed Wagner rebellion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has insisted Putin is in good health and that speculation "brings nothing but a smile".

"Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake [rumour]," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Picture: Alamy

Despite Putin's health continuing to be questioned, several people said they thought he looked in good health following the interview.

One person tweeted: "Putin sure does look healthy to me. What about all that chatter about his health."

Someone else added: "Didn’t they say Putin had cancer and was in very poor health? Seems pretty good to me."

