Vladimir Putin to stand for fifth term as Russian president next year

8 December 2023, 14:43

Vladimir Putin hopes to serve a fifth term as President of Russia.
Vladimir Putin hopes to serve a fifth term as President of Russia. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Vladimir Putin has announced he will run again for Russian president in the 2024 elections in a move likely to keep him in power until at least 2030.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Russian tyrant is almost certain to win with opposition almost non-existent and Russian media completely under his control.

Putin, 71, revealed his intention to stand during an awards ceremony for participants in the war in Ukraine. His announcement comes a day after officials set the election dates.

Despite rumours of his failing health, the ageing despot is said to be determined to cling on to power as his war in Ukraine grinds to a statement, insider sources said.

He has already been in power in Russia longer than any ruler since Josef Stalin. A new term would see him remain as president until at least 2030.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will run in 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will run in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Ukrainian 'traitor' ex-MP assassinated in Russia after he called for Putin to use weapons of mass destruction

Read More: Ukraine's Zelenskyy compares surviving Putin 'assassination attempts' to bouts with Covid

On Thursday, Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, announced the elections. Shortly afterwards, the country's electoral commission said they would be held over three days, from March 15-17.

Following the announcement, the Kremlin's official spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that an "astonishing" number of people wanted Putin to continue as leader.

Putin spoke at an informal gathering after a ceremony in the Kremlin to award Ukraine war veterans with the Hero of Russia medal.

"I won't hide it from you — I had various thoughts about it over time, but now, you're right, it's necessary to make a decision,” Putin said in a video released by the Kremlin after the event on Friday."I will run for president of the Russian Federation.

About 80 per cent of the populace approves of Putin's performance, according to the independent pollster Levada Center.

That support might come from the heart or it might reflect submission to a leader whose crackdown on any opposition has made even relatively mild criticism risky.

Putin was handed the presidency at the very end of 1999 by his ailing predecessor Boris Yeltsin.

After winning elections a few months later, he served two terms. Then, after switching to the job of prime minister in 2008-12, he returned for two more.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Notre Dame

Macron visits Notre Dame, marking one-year until reopening after 2019 fire

Colour photograph of a portrait of Mao Zedong and the Chinese flag

Menu signed by Mao Zedong auctioned for a quarter of a million dollars

Omid Scobie has said the Dutch publisher of his book was sent an 'early copy' to get a head start on his translation efforts.

Omid Scobie admits 'uncleared text' of Endgame was sent to Dutch publishers who left in names in Royal 'racism' storm

Johnny Depp is among those to celebrate Shane MacGowan's life at his funeral

Johnny Depp, Bono and Bob Geldof among those to bid farewell to Shane MacGowan at singer's funeral

Alice Wood told officers to 'just shoot her' during her arrest, a court has heard.

Woman, 23, cried ‘just shoot me in the head’ during arrest after ‘killing boyfriend with car’ in party row, court hears

Denmark Vestager EU

Danish EU commissioner pulls out of race for top job at European Investment Bank

YE Top Photos Latin America & Caribbean 2023

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first to gross more than one billion dollars

Aldi and Poundland are among the stores closing over Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Boxing Day 2023: Full list of shops staying closed over the festive period - including Aldi, Poundland and Home Bargains

Apology; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott

NFL head coach apologises for using 9/11 hijackers in motivational speech

Passengers were stuck on the Elizabeth line four nearly five hours yesterday

Train driver who 'caused wire damage' that led to Elizabeth line chaos was 'drafted in due to strike', union claims

Police arrested a person for 'sexual touching' during the blackout on Thursday.

Elizabeth Line passenger groped on train during four-hour blackout as police arrest suspect

Israel Palestinians Southern Gaza Human Toll

Desperation grows among Palestinians as Israel’s war in Gaza continues

Japan Dead Sardines

Thousands of tons of dead sardines wash ashore in northern Japan

Vladimir Putin

Putin to seek another presidential term in Russia

Lincoln Christmas Market is among those to be cancelled

From Bournemouth to Lincoln and Sheffield to Manchester: Full list of cancelled Christmas markets

Exclusive
Almost 400,000 asylum claims could have been handled by the Home Office with the £290m Rwanda money

Rwanda ‘laughing all the way to the bank’ as £290m cost of scheme could have paid for 400,000 asylum claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan has condemned the low-tech IED blast

Sadiq Khan condemns 'grotesquely irresponsible' Ulez camera explosion as counter terror cops investigate 'low tech IED'
Maryam Moshiri made the gesture ahead of a news programme yesterday.

'It is beneath us': Tories at war over social media attack on Labour using post of BBC presenter swearing
Japan Nintendo

Nintendo cancels its Live 2024 Tokyo event after persistent threats

Josh Taylor died after falling into a pit built to roast a pig

Australian man, 23, dies after being buried in sand 'in hole dug to roast a pig'

Israel Palestinians

Six Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid on refugee camp, officials say

Iraq US

Rocket attack targets the US embassy in Baghdad

Crowds line the streets of Dublin for Shane MacGowan's funeral

Farewell to the Irish Rover: Crowds of mourners line the streets of Dublin for Shane MacGowan’s funeral
Koreas Tensions

South Korean defence chief vows retaliatory strikes on North Korea if provoked

Germany Rail Strike

German rail workers begin 24-hour strike as pay talks stall

Newly arrived Somalis, displaced by a drought, receive food at makeshift camps in Mogadishu

Africa faces unprecedented food crisis, UN says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's libel case over an article about his security arrangements will go to trial

Prince Harry's libel case over article about his security arrangements must go to trial, judge rules
Queen Camilla is said to back her ex husband's new relationship with Anne Robinson

Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'
The Princess of Wales will host a Christmas carol service

Kate to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, as new photo released of Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit