Waitrose cuts tan line scene from Christmas advert after backlash from skin cancer charity and patients

The ad showed farmers comparing tans. Picture: Waitrose

By Emma Soteriou

Waitrose has altered a section of its Christmas ad that showed two farmers comparing sun tans following criticism by a skin cancer charity and patients.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The ad shows producers across the year as they grow and harvest food for the Christmas dinner table, including a scene in which two farmers compare their tanned arms from working outside.

The supermarket previously apologised after Melanoma UK and viewers raised concerns that the scene glorified sun tans and failed to highlight the dangers of sun exposure.

The charity said: "Waitrose can do better than this."

Read more: Battle of the Christmas adverts: Asda, Lidl and Sainsbury's go head to head to win nation's heart

Read more: John Lewis releases 'gorgeous' tear-jerking Christmas advert raising awareness of children in foster care

Melanoma UK raised concerns that the scene glorified sun tans. Picture: Waitrose

The ad shows producers across the year as they grow and harvest food for the Christmas dinner table. Picture: Waitrose

One person who has melanoma wrote on Waitrose's Facebook post that she found it "absolutely astonishing that a company like yourselves should be showing farmers glorifying in their sun tans.

"This is a kick in the teeth for all melanoma patients and for all the organisations trying to educate everyone into the dangers of sun tans.

"What on earth were you thinking to include this in a Christmas advert? Words fail me."

The scene has since been cut completely from the ad.

A Waitrose spokeswoman said: "Our ad celebrates the care and effort that our Partners and real farmers - who work in all weathers - put in to make sure our customers have what they need for Christmas.

"While we included some light-hearted and 'true to life' moments, we've listened to the comments made about the serious message of sun safety and will be using an updated version of the ad to address these concerns."