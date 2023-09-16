'People won't come to Wales if they fear a £100 fine': Fears 20mph limit will deter tourists

Wales will be the first country in the UK to introduce legislation to have a default 20mph speed limit on roads which cars, pedestrians and cyclists all use. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The speed limit in Welsh residential areas will be reduced from 30mph to 20mph on Sunday, prompting fears that possible fines could deter tourism.

20mph speed limits on restricted roads will be implemented in Wales on the 17th September by the Welsh government.

The slogan "20mph. A bit slower but a whole lot better", is being used by the government as they say the legislation will reduce the number of collisions, encourage more physical exercise, improve health and wellbeing, make the streets safer, and improve the surrounding environment.

Ahead of the change, "enforcement sites" have been named, where speed cameras have been put in place.

The Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, told the BBC: “It is a major change. It will need time to bed in.". Picture: Alamy

However, many are unsure of the legislation and have called it a “money-making exercise by the Welsh government", and have compared it to the controversial ULEZ scheme.

Welsh business owners are worried the fines will deter tourists, impacting their trade.

Catering boss Jamie O’Leary, 42, told the Daily Mail his concerns and said the speed limit will add more than just a minute to journeys.

He said: "This will seriously affect supply chains coming into Wales.

"Delivery drivers aren't going to want to come here if it's going to add a third onto their journeys.

"And tourists won't come to Wales if they fear a £100 fine and three points on their licence.

"They will have to change their mindset every time they cross the Severn Bridge."

Wales will be the first country in the UK to introduce legislation to have a default 20mph speed limit on roads that cars, pedestrians and cyclists all use.

The Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford, told the BBC: "I anticipate that there will be a number of weeks while people get used to a change of this sort.

"It is a major change. It will need time to bed in.

"It is not a change that is being introduced in order to make life difficult for people and therefore the enforcement authorities will approach it in that way."

Welsh Conservatives, referencing official documents, say the policy would cost the economy £9 billion due to increased journey times. Picture: Alamy

Critics have pointed out that £32.5 million has been spent on new signs and they say the money should have been directed to the NHS.

However, the Welsh government said the cost would be outweighed by the reduced impact on the NHS and emergency services.

Welsh Conservatives, referencing official documents, have said the policy would cost the economy £9 billion as journey times will increase.

Penny Mordaunt has called the limit "absolutely insane" and says it will cost Wales £4.5 billion.

She accused the Labour Welsh government of "punishing motorists."