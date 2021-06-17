Wales delays easing Covid rules by four weeks amid spike in Delta variant cases

17 June 2021, 22:16 | Updated: 17 June 2021, 22:23

Mark Drakeford has pushed back Wales' relaxation of Covid rules
Mark Drakeford has pushed back Wales' relaxation of Covid rules. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Wales has delayed easing its Covid restrictions by four weeks after a spike in cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford will announce the delay on Friday and he is set to encourage people to pick up their second vaccine doses to combat the disease.

He hopes to distribute more than half a million doses in the next four weeks and his move follows Boris Johnson delaying England's "Freedom Day" to July 19.

That also came due to a spike in cases.

In Wales, nearly 500 cases of the Delta variant have been identified. More than four in five new cases are the variant, too.

Mr Drakeford said: "In the space of just a few short weeks, the Delta variant has entered Wales and quickly spread throughout the country.

"There is sustained and accelerating transmission, not just in north and south-east Wales but in all parts of Wales.

"It is now the most dominant variant in new cases in Wales. We are once again facing a serious public health situation.

Read more: Covid infections show signs of 'slowing down' with cases 'to decline within two weeks'

Read more: Freedom Day delayed: PM faces fury over not closing borders to Delta variant

"We have the lowest coronavirus rates in the UK and the highest vaccination rates for first doses.

"A four-week delay in relaxing restrictions could help to reduce the peak number of daily hospital admissions by up to half, at a time when the NHS is very busy supporting all our healthcare needs - not just treating coronavirus."

Wales last relaxed its social distancing rules on June 7, when outdoor events of up to 10,000 people were given the green light to return.

Concerts, football games and sporting activities were allowed to resume with up to 4,000 people standing and 10,000 sitting.

The rules will be reviewed on July 15. Some rules have been altered so events like weddings and wakes have their attendance limits tied to the size of the venue and a risk assessment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

R Kelly

R Kelly’s new legal team nears approval ahead of upcoming trial
Priti Patel wrote she was "deeply ashamed" by the figures

'We are ashamed': Government apologises to rape survivors as it vows conviction boost
Joe Biden after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a US federal holiday

Sasha Johnson was shot in the head on 23 May and remains in a critical condition

Sasha Johnson: Two more men charged over shooting of black equal rights activist
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo launches action committee amid speculation over presidential bid
Edwin Poots has resigned

Edwin Poots resigns as DUP leader after internal revolt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'
Early Spencer told LBC the Metropolitan Police were "bizarrely reluctant" to investigate the BBC over Martin Bashir

Earl Spencer: BBC has an 'enormous amount to answer for' in Bashir scandal
Nick questioned the minister over Matt Hancock

'Is Matt Hancock totally hopeless?': Nick Ferrari puts minister on the spot
Gordon Brown responds to 'PM's texts' on 'f***ing hopeless' Hancock

Gordon Brown responds to 'PM's texts' on 'f***ing hopeless' Hancock
'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy

'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London