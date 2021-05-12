Wales: Six people can meet inside pubs and restaurants from May 17

12 May 2021, 08:02

From Monday pubs and restaurants in Wales will be allowed to re-open
From Monday pubs and restaurants in Wales will be allowed to re-open. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Pubs, bars and restaurants in Wales can reopen indoors from Monday as cases in the country drop, in line with Covid rule changes elsewhere in the UK.

The Welsh Government has announced six people from six households can meet at hospitality venues from May 17.

The government in Wales is also setting aside more money for businesses that are still affected by restrictions. Businesses will be able to claim up to £25,000 in support to help meet ongoing costs.

There will be an official update on Friday on Wales' next steps out of lockdown.

READ MORE: UK’s vaccine success ‘could be reversed if jabs are not shared across the globe’

READ MORE: Nurses' 'tireless' efforts during pandemic inspires thousands to join ranks

Kevin Cooper, who runs a pub in Wrexham, told LBC: "Half of the lads will end up taking the day off work on Monday so they can come and support their local and sit inside again."

Later today members of the Senedd will officially nominate Wales' First Minister. It is the first plenary session in Cardiff bay since labour won half of the seats in the election.

Mark Drakeford is expected to carry on in the top job.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israeli air strike

Escalating violence in Middle East worst since 2014 war

Protest in West Bank for Palestinians in Jerusalem

Israel heading towards "full scale war" after latest clashes, UN warns
Firefighters extinguish burning apartment buildings after they were hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City

Israel rockets destroy Gaza City police headquarters, Hamas says
Crematorium

Indian authorities confirm another 4,205 deaths amid coronavirus surge
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad ‘to run for office again’
Animals would be recognised as sentient beings under a landmark new law

Animals to be recognised as sentient beings in landmark UK law

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ed Miliband was speaking to LBC after the Queen's Speech

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson's social care commitment 'just not good enough'
Nick Ferrari furiously asked why social care didn't warrant more attention in the Queen's Speech

'Where is the social care bill we were promised two years ago?'
Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell
Watch LIVE: Iain Dale interviews former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell

Watch AGAIN: John McDonnell takes calls from LBC listeners

Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'

Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'
Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care

Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London