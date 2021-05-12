Wales: Six people can meet inside pubs and restaurants from May 17

From Monday pubs and restaurants in Wales will be allowed to re-open. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Pubs, bars and restaurants in Wales can reopen indoors from Monday as cases in the country drop, in line with Covid rule changes elsewhere in the UK.

The Welsh Government has announced six people from six households can meet at hospitality venues from May 17.

The government in Wales is also setting aside more money for businesses that are still affected by restrictions. Businesses will be able to claim up to £25,000 in support to help meet ongoing costs.

There will be an official update on Friday on Wales' next steps out of lockdown.

READ MORE: UK’s vaccine success ‘could be reversed if jabs are not shared across the globe’

READ MORE: Nurses' 'tireless' efforts during pandemic inspires thousands to join ranks

Kevin Cooper, who runs a pub in Wrexham, told LBC: "Half of the lads will end up taking the day off work on Monday so they can come and support their local and sit inside again."

Later today members of the Senedd will officially nominate Wales' First Minister. It is the first plenary session in Cardiff bay since labour won half of the seats in the election.

Mark Drakeford is expected to carry on in the top job.