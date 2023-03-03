Walkouts by thousands of ambulance staff suspended after ministers agree to pay talks

By Chris Samuel

Strikes by thousands of ambulance workers have been suspended after the Government agreed to talks on pay, the GMB union has said.

Ambulance workers had been set to strike on this coming Monday and Wednesday in a dispute over conditions and pay.

But the walkouts have now been put on hold, with GMB, Unison and Unite persuaded to re-enter talks follow a "huge shift" in Downing Street's position over pay.

On Friday, the Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, wrote to unions informing them that talks could now take place on pay for this year and next year.

Announcing the suspension of strike action, GMB revealed it been assured there is more money for pay rises this year and next that is above existing budgets, and that talks will start next week.

GMB members in the Welsh Ambulance service who were expected to go on strike have also agreed to suspend action on Monday for further talks with the trust and the Welsh government.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: "GMB ambulance workers announced a tightening of the derogations for cover on strike days.

"Less than 24 hours later we received a letter from the Secretary of State for Health, Steve Barclay, inviting us and other unions to pay talks.

"This is a huge shift from the government, who for months have refused to consider negotiations on pay. Now, they are saying they are willing to sit down and talk.

"The government has given assurances of additional cash for both years above existing budgets and that any deal will respect the existing Agenda for Change structure.

"GMB's ambulance workers have agreed to suspend industrial action so talks can begin - however the strike will return with a vengeance should talks break down."