Boy, 5, dies after being hit by bin lorry while 'riding Spider-Man bicycle'

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bin lorry while out riding his bicycle.

The young child was pronounced dead following the collision in Walsall at about 10am on Sunday.

The scene of the crash in West Bromwich Road was cordoned off by police as they carried out an investigation.

Photos show officers examining a child's Spider-Man bicycle.

The boy's name has not been released by police.

In a statement appealing for information from witnesses, West Midlands Police said: "The boy was sadly confirmed dead shortly afterwards and we'll have specialist officers supporting his family during this devastating time.

"Our thoughts are with them and his friends.

"The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and is helping with our inquiries into exactly what happened.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has not already spoken to our officers. We're also asking for you to send us any dashcam footage from the area at the time."