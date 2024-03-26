Chinese budget brand Temu floods X with ‘free £50 cash giveaway’ but there's warnings over alarming Ts&Cs

By Kieran Kelly

Social media users are being warned against signing up for a Temu cash giveaway which offers users 'free money' in exchange for new sign-ups.

The cheap Chinese shopping website has been offering as much as £100 to those who sign up, primarily in the form of Temu vouchers and direct cash into PayPal accounts.

Some social media users claim to have made thousands using the giveaway, though there are warnings it is "too good to be true".

The giveaway has some 'worrying' Terms & Conditions, which highlight Temu's right to use the person's "photo, name likeness, voice, opinions, statements, biographical information, and/or hometown and state" worldwide.

Meanwhile, Temu's wider privacy policy shares personal information about shoppers with third parties, including advertising platforms.

The Chinese brand denies that it "sells" your data, though only in a "traditional sense".

Its privacy policy states: "At Temu, we care deeply about privacy.

"While Temu shares your personal information for the purposes of targeted advertising, which may be considered a "sale" under applicable privacy laws, Temu does not "sell" personal information in the traditional sense."

A Temu spokesperson said: "Temu gathers user information solely for the purpose of delivering our service and to enhance customer experience. We do not sell user information.

"The terms and conditions highlighted are commonplace in similar promotions held by various companies across different sectors."

It comes amid growing fears about Chinese interference in British society, including by accessing personal data.

On Monday, Deputy PM Oliver Dowden said that Chinese state-affiliated actors were responsible for two "malicious" cyber hacks which targeted "both our democratic institutions and parliamentarians".

Mr Dowden said the attempts were "unsuccessful" and claimed Britain would not tolerate any further campaigns. Two individuals and a company in Wuhan were sanctioned.

Tory MPs have been calling on the Government to adopt a tougher stance on China, including by limiting trade and increasing sanctions.

Temu has not been known to share its data with the Chinese authorities though the brand does have broad access to its users' profiles.