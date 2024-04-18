Harry Potter star Warwick Davis' final heartbreaking post to 'beautiful wife' following her death, aged 53

18 April 2024, 05:36 | Updated: 18 April 2024, 05:37

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis' final heartbreaking post to 'beautiful wife' following her death, aged 53
Harry Potter star Warwick Davis' final heartbreaking post to 'beautiful wife' following her death, aged 53. Picture: Alamy / Instagram

By Danielle De Wolfe

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis' final heartbreaking post has been revealed following the death of his "beautiful wife", aged 53.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Davis paid tribute to his wife, Samantha, whom the star described as his "super-power" late on Wednesday evening, following the announcement of her death.

The actor described her as his "most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career".

A photo of the star alongside his wife stands as testament the pair's dedicated relationship, accompanied by the caption "long overdue date night with my beautiful wife."

Before comically adding: "She felt a bit overdressed for. mcDonald’s! 😂😍"

The pair met while filming Willow in 1988 and went on to marry three years later.

"Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs," Davis said in a statement.

"She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."

The couple's children, Harrison and Annabelle, also paid tribute, saying "her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives".

"Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers," they added.

The star's latest post followed his recent tribute to Lord of the Rings co-star Michael Gambon following his passing, aged 82.

"Myself and my family had the pleasure of knowing and working with Michael Gambon. As well as being a mesmerising storyteller, he was an actor with gravitas and good humour in equal measure. #RIPMichaelGambon," he wrote in a heartfelt post four weeks earlier.

Warwick Davis with his family
Warwick Davis with his family. Picture: Alamy

Samantha starred in several shows and films, including Through the Dragon's Eye.

She also appeared in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 while her husband played both Professor Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in all eight films in the franchise.

Davis said: "With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a super-power.

"Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3."

The pair also co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families.

