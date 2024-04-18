Harry Potter star Warwick Davis pays tribute to 'favourite human' wife Samantha after her death aged 53

Samantha Davis, the wife of Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis, has died aged 53. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis has paid tribute to his wife, Samantha, after she died aged 53.

Davis said she was his "most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career".

The pair met while filming Willow in 1988 and went on to marry three years later.

"Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs," Davis said.

"She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."

Warwick Davis with his family. Picture: Alamy

The couple's children, Harrison and Annabelle, also paid tribute, saying "her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives".

"Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers," they added.

Samantha starred in several shows and films, including Through the Dragon's Eye.

She also appeared in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 while her husband played both Professor Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in all eight films in the franchise.

Davis said: "With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a super-power.

"Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3."

The pair also co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families.