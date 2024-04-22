Warwick Davis taking time away from social media after sparking concern with tweet saying ‘I’m done here’

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis' final heartbreaking post to 'beautiful wife' following her death, aged 53. Picture: Alamy / Instagram

By Asher McShane

Warwick Davis’s children have said he’s taking time away from social media after he sparked concern among fans by Tweeting ‘I’m done here’ after the death of his beloved wife.

The actor sent a late night post declaring “I’m done here. Signing off” with a broken heart symbol.

His beloved wife Samantha, herself an actor, died last month. They met on the set of Warwick’s 1988 film Willow.

She died on March 24 aged 53.

Warwick’s children Annabelle, 27 and Harrison, 21, posted to reassure worried fans, saying: “Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media.

“He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support.”

Last month he paid tribute to his wife whom the star described as his "super-power."

The actor described her as his "most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career".

A photo of the star alongside his wife stands as testament the pair's dedicated relationship, accompanied by the caption "long overdue date night with my beautiful wife."

Before comically adding: "She felt a bit overdressed for. mcDonald’s! 😂😍"

The pair met while filming Willow in 1988 and went on to marry three years later.

"Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs," Davis said in a statement.

"She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."

I’m done here, Sgning off. 💔 — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) April 21, 2024

The couple's children also paid tribute, saying "her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives".

"Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers," they added.

Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x https://t.co/xErGh4RWXA — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) April 21, 2024

The star's latest post followed his recent tribute to Harry Potter co-star Michael Gambon following his passing, aged 82.

"Myself and my family had the pleasure of knowing and working with Michael Gambon. As well as being a mesmerising storyteller, he was an actor with gravitas and good humour in equal measure. #RIPMichaelGambon," he wrote in a heartfelt post four weeks earlier.

Warwick Davis with his family. Picture: Alamy

Samantha starred in several shows and films, including Through the Dragon's Eye.

She also appeared in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 while her husband played both Professor Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in all eight films in the franchise.

Davis said: "With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a super-power.

"Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3."

The pair also co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families.