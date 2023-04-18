Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Danny Graham crashes car into shop after drinking 'up to 10 pints'

CPS footage shows moment Danny Graham smashes through wall of a Co-op

By Kieran Kelly

This is the shocking moment ex-Premier League footballer Danny Graham smashed through the front of a Co-op shop after drinking "up to 10 pints".

CCTV footage shows the former Swansea and Blackburn Rovers striker smash his Land Rover into the doors of a Co-op in Teesside.

Mr Graham had been drinking with a friend following a game of golf when the crash happened in November last year.

He was found to have 230mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, which is around three times over legal limit (80mg).

The retired footballer has been banned from driving for two years and slapped with a 12-month community order, which he means he has to do 180 hours of unpaid work.

Danny Graham's Land Rover smashed through the front of a Co-op store. Picture: CPS

According to a probation report, Mr Graham told police he had drunk between "five and ten pints" after drinking with a friend.

Nigel Guerin, chairman of the bench, warned Mr Graham that he would be jailed for ignoring the driving ban, telling him he would be recognised around Teesside.

"You are a well-known person and a lot of people in Wynyard will know you," Mr Guerin said.

"If you get behind the wheel of a car I'm sure someone will get in touch with the police."

He has also been given a 90-day alcohol ban, which will be monitored by tag.

Danny Graham of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Oxford United and Sunderland. Picture: Getty

Choi Cheng, who was mitigating for Mr Graham, said: "He is very apologetic and deeply remorseful for this offence.

"Mr Graham, due to this unwise incident, experienced many things which he would never, ever, want to experience again."