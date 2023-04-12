Watch: Dramatic footage shows moment Kentucky police gun down bank attacker who livestreamed massacre

12 April 2023, 11:55

Police shot dead the gunman
Police shot dead the gunman. Picture: Getty/Louisville Police

By Will Taylor

Bodycam footage shows the tense standoff between police and the Louisville bank shooter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The footage shows the moment officers raced to the scene in Kentucky as an employee, Connor Sturgeon, killed five of his colleagues in a rampage on Monday.

It shows how Officer Nickolas Wilt was hit in the head as he approached the bank. He remains in a critical condition.

Footage from Cory Galloway's bodycam sees him fall as Sturgeon opens fire from the Old National Bank, then, having been hit, he runs to cover down some stairs in front of the building.

Dramatic footage shows moment Louisville police confront and kill bank gunman

He tilts either side of his cover to try and spot the shooter as gunshots ring out.

"The shooter has an angle on that officer, we need to get up there – I don't know where he's at, the glass is blocking him," he tells a colleague as he still tries to see the attacker.

Read more: Pictured: Shooter who killed four in Kentucky texted friend he'd 'shoot up bank before live-streaming massacre'

The officers discuss how they can hear a "blue" talking – a reference to one of their colleagues.

"I don't have an angle," Galloway says as gunfire breaks out and Sturgeon is shot dead.

The shooting has left the city distraught
The shooting has left the city distraught. Picture: Getty

"I think he's down – get down, now!" he shouts after the gunshots. "Suspect down, get the officer."

Speaking at a press conference where the footage was shown to journalists, deputy chief Paul Humphrey said the gunman broke glass from the bank's lobby to open fire at Galloway and Wilt approached.

"Officer Wilt was a brand new officer, he had no experience. He was going based on two things: his training and his character. And you will see that he never hesitates – even after getting shot at," he said.

Read more: Hero mum fights for life after pushing pram out of the way of 'hit-and-run' driver

Police then entered the bank and started helping the victims, which medics later said certainly helped save lives.

Officer Wilt was taken to hospital.

Sturgeon, 25, legally bought an AR-15 type rifle six days before the shooting.

A police officer was hit and is in a critical condition responding to the massacre
A police officer was hit and is in a critical condition responding to the massacre. Picture: Getty

It is unclear what led him to massacre his colleagues at the bank, which he livestreamed on Instagram.

Sturgeon attacked the bank for about a minute and then waited for police to arrive.

He had worked at the bank for about two years, having previously interned there.

His home has been searched but details about what was found inside have not been released.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Rishi Sunak 'immensely proud' to back Euro 2028 bid as UK and Ireland hope to host football championship

Joe Biden played up to his UK roots on the visit to Belfast

‘Enemies of peace will not prevail,’ says Joe Biden in Belfast speech after White House denies he is 'anti-British'

Some areas have seen property values double since 2013

House prices rise astronomically over 10-year period - is your house now worth double what you paid?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine to probe video allegedly showing soldier’s beheading

Russia Conscription Bill

Russian Bill to allow electronic conscription notices passed

Storm Noa has brought winds of up to 70mph to parts of Cornwall

Storm Noa sweeps across UK with yellow weather warnings issued over 70mph winds

The UK is piloting an emergency alert system this April

Emergency alert system UK: Date, time and why we're getting a mobile phone warning

The Pope

Pope warns against replay of Cold War tensions

King Charles and Queen Camilla in a royal carraige

How much is King Charles III's Coronation going to cost and who pays for it?

Emmanuel Macron

Protester detained as Macron visits Amsterdam university

Russia Volcanic Eruption

Volcano spews ash cloud for second day on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

John Lennon mural

John Lennon and Led Zeppelin recordings added to US Library of Congress

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the incident

Hero mum fights for life after pushing pram out of the way of 'hit-and-run' driver

More than 900 people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire have settled civil claims related to the 2017 blaze

Grenfell families settle claims against building firms but say that justice will still be served

The couple has displayed golliwogs in their pub

Pub landlady in golliwog row denies husband is Britain First supporter after he's pictured in group's shirt

Nicola Bulley alongside picture of the bench and river she went missing at

Nicola Bulley timeline: Latest updates as police continue inquest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lloyd Austin

US-Philippines combat exercises prompt warning from China

The actor and former governor took to the pothole himself after becoming fed up by LA's inaction on the issue

The Tar-minator: Arnold Schwarzenegger fills in his own pothole - fed up by LA's crumbling roads
Julia Wendell (l) apologises to the McCann's (top r) over claims that she was Madeleine (bottom r).

Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann apologises to girl's parents for causing them 'sadness'
Emine Dzhaparova

Ukraine seeks war recovery assistance from India

Dylan Mulvaney being used to sell Bud Light has sparked outrage among some US conservatives

Backlash after Bud Light uses trans woman Dylan Mulvaney to promote beer as influencer says she's 'thriving'
Radcliffe has been at odds with JK Rowling's views

Daniel Radcliffe tells trans children that adults should trust youngsters to tell them what their gender is
The 56-year-old disappeared with her dog

Urgent search for woman, 56, who went missing while walking her dog in North Wales

Archie Harvey was killed in an avalanche, while Emily Franciose has still not been found

British skier, 18, killed in Swiss avalanche, pictured for first time as female classmate remains missing
Chinese fighter

China says military exercises encircling Taiwan mark ‘serious warning’

Katie Dolatowski praised Nicola Sturgeon

Trans paedophile who served in Scottish women's prison praised Nicola Sturgeon's transgender reforms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The coronation rehearsals are reportedly in chaos

Fears Charles 'may stumble over robes' at coronation, as Prince Harry missing deadline 'throws plans into chaos'
King Charles wearing his medals alongside Queen Camilla Parker Bowles

King Charles III Coronation: Start time and order of events

It is still unknown whether the royal pair will be attending the coronation on May 6.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a 'lose-lose' situation as they risk being booed at King's coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien soliloquizes on situation in Northern Ireland.

'Flags and feelings prioritised over facts and figures!': James O'Brien realises perfect Brexit summary
Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health

Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health
'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

Restoring trust in the CBI quickly will be a task of Herculean proportion, writes David Buik

Restoring trust in the CBI quickly will be a task of Herculean proportion, writes David Buik
Tom Swarbrick

Caller brands the Dalai Lama 'disgusting' after the leader asked a boy to 'suck his tongue'
Seething caller accuses government of using the NHS as a cash cow

Seething caller accuses the government of using the NHS as a 'cash cow'

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi brands Suella Braverman's rhetoric as 'racist'

'I am calling her rhetoric racist!': Tory Peer condemns Home Secretary Suella Braverman

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes
Nick and Dalai Lama

Horrified caller disgusted at Dalai Lama being labelled as a 'predator' after asking boy to 'suck tongue'
junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors branded 'so selfish' by emotional caller living in 'unbearable pain' as thousands of operations cancelled

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit