Five people killed and six injured in mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

Five people have been killed in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, authorities have confirmed.

Six more were taken to hospital after the shooting, including a police officer, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The suspected gunman is also dead, police have said.

"There are multiple casualties," the force said.

FBI said its agents were responding to the shooting.

In a tweet, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Mr Beshear said.

Footage from American news outlets show several police cars, with damaged glass and medical equipment at the scene of the shooting.