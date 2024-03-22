Watch: Princess Kate reveals she is undergoing treatment for cancer

By Emma Soteriou

Princess Kate has announced she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer, saying in a video message: "I am well and getting stronger every day."

Kate spoke about the "huge shock" of the medical development and how her family have experienced an "incredibly tough couple of months".

The princess was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".

The King, who is also being treated for cancer, and the Queen have been told about the state of the princess' health.

It is understood the video was released on the day William and Kate's three children began their Easter school holidays to take advantage of the break to shield them from coverage of their mother's health.

It comes after weeks of intense speculation and conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health.

It is not known how long Kate will be receiving treatment but it is understood she may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to, in line with medical advice, although this will not indicate a return to full-time duties.

