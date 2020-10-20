Live

Coronavirus live: Greater Manchester set for Tier 3 rules after talks end in deadlock

Andy Burnham has been locked in a battle with the government over local lockdown measures. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Andy Burnham is set to speak publicly after failing to reach an agreement with the government over the introduction of Tier 3 lockdown measures.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester and other local leaders are due to address the press at 4pm following the ongoing stalemate between the city and the government over local coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will then hold a press conference from Downing Street at 5pm where he is expected to confirm the latest measures for the north-west city.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will then give a statement in the House of Commons at around 7pm.

