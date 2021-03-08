Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street press conference

By Joe Cook

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to lead a press conference from Downing Street at 4pm as England takes its first steps out of lockdown, with school pupils returning to classrooms today.

Downing Street have confirmed that the press conference will begin at 4pm this afternoon.

It is currently unclear if the Prime Minister will be accompanied by Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty.

Monday marks the first stage of unlocking the country, with schools opening to all students and restrictions loosened on picnics in the park - although this is still limited to two people meeting at a time.

Rules on visiting care home residents have also been relaxed, although the stay at home rules will remain in place until at least March 29.

While Mr Johnson's speech at the press conference is expected to stick to the topic of Covid, journalists are likely to also ask the PM about Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview, including claims members of the palace were racist.

