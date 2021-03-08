Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street press conference

8 March 2021, 14:33

By Joe Cook

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to lead a press conference from Downing Street at 4pm as England takes its first steps out of lockdown, with school pupils returning to classrooms today.

Downing Street have confirmed that the press conference will begin at 4pm this afternoon.

It is currently unclear if the Prime Minister will be accompanied by Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty.

Monday marks the first stage of unlocking the country, with schools opening to all students and restrictions loosened on picnics in the park - although this is still limited to two people meeting at a time.

Read more: What time is Boris Johnson's press briefing today? And what will he say?

Read more: Roadmap out of lockdown: Key dates and steps of when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted

Rules on visiting care home residents have also been relaxed, although the stay at home rules will remain in place until at least March 29.

While Mr Johnson's speech at the press conference is expected to stick to the topic of Covid, journalists are likely to also ask the PM about Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview, including claims members of the palace were racist.

Read more: Meghan and Harry: The key revelations from the Oprah interview

Read more: Boris Johnson says he's 'cut back on late night cheese' as he launches health kick vid

Latest News

See more Latest News

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai takes her passions to the small screen with Apple
Meghan Markle made the bombshell allegation during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

Queen and Prince Philip did not make the comment about Archie’s skin tone, Harry tells Oprah
Boris Johnson is hosting the government's coronavirus press briefing later today

What time is Boris Johnson's press briefing today? And what will he say?
Anti-coup protesters discharge fire extinguishers to counter the impact of the tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in Naypyitaw, Myanmar

Myanmar security forces kill two anti-coup protesters

Campaign group Republic has long called for the abolition of the monarchy

'This rotten institution needs to go', says anti-monarchy campaign group Republic
Cortez Rice, left, a friend of George Floyd, and Raj Sethuraju carried a mock coffin to mourn the death of George Floyd during a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Key events since George Floyd’s arrest and death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Royal commentator was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'Why did they do it? What are they going to gain?' Royal commentator questions interview
YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank

YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank
James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'

James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'
'Prince Harry has made his mother proud by standing up for Meghan'

'Prince Harry has made Diana proud by standing up for Meghan'
DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London