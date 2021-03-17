Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson faces MPs at PMQs

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson is facing MPs during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session at 12pm. Watch it live here.

The PM He will speak opposite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons from midday.

He is expected to be challenged over his controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which passed second reading in the Commons yesterday.

The bill has been criticised by MPs as enough to "make a dictator blush" and show his Government's liking for "authoritarianism".

It also comes after Matt Hancock insisted the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine "is safe" and has told the public "if you get the call, get the jab" as a full investigation is launched into whether it increase the chance of a blood clot.

The Health Secretary sought to reassure the public on Tuesday evening after several European nations, including Ireland, halted its rollout.

Follow PMQs LIVE at the top of the page.