Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson faces PMQs from self-isolation

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson is set to be grilled by MPs while self-isolating at Chequers for this week's Prime Minister's Questions. Watch it live here.

The prime minister will go head-to-head with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in their final Commons clash before Parliament rises for the summer recess.

It comes just days after Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak performed a swift U-turn on their plans not to self-isolate after being 'pinged' as a close contact of someone with coronavirus.

Boris Johnson will face this week's PMQs from self-isolation. Picture: Alamy

The pair were forced into quarantining following a furious backlash by the public, politicians and health experts.

Elsewhere, safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins told LBC this morning that people should self-isolate when 'pinged' even if they are getting married the following day.

You can watch PMQs live by clicking the YouTube link at the top of the page.