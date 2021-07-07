Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson grilled at first PMQs since revealing Freedom Day details

7 July 2021, 11:01

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson is facing his first grilling by Sir Keir Starmer since announcing the details of what life in the UK will look like after lockdown.

The Prime Minister will face questions from MPs and the Labour leader as the UK presses on with relaxing restrictions as Covid cases rise.

Mr Johnson is likely to face questions about the use of face masks after the 19 July terminus date, after announcing they will become voluntary after restrictions are lifted.

But a recent YouGov poll found 71% of Brits think face masks should be compulsory on public transport, and 66% think they should still be mandatory in shops.

He is also likely to be grilled on reports he has set his sights on tearing up travel quarantine rules from as early as July 19, paving the way for summer holidays to return without the need to isolate.

Watch PMQs live from 12pm in the video above.

