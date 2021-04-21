Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson goes head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs

21 April 2021, 11:50

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson will once again face MPs for his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions - watch it LIVE here from 12pm.

The PM is preparing to face a grilling by Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer.

It comes amid intensive controversy at Westminster over lobbying following the disclosures of David Cameron's activities on behalf of the failed finance firm, Greensill Capital, and revelations surrounding texts between Mr Johnson and Dyson inventor Sir James Dyson.

Labour described the revelations as "jaw-dropping", saying: "Boris Johnson is now front and centre of the biggest lobbying scandal in a generation, and Tory sleaze has reached the heart of Downing Street."

The PM will also be grilled over the proposed European Super League, which has faced huge backlash, causing founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli to admit that plans 'can longer go ahead' after all six Premier League clubs withdrew.

The plans faced criticism from across the political spectrum with Boris Johnson saying English clubs pulling out was "the right result for football fans".

Watch PMQs live from 12pm in the video above.

