Watch LIVE: PM holds Covid press conference amid Christmas chaos

16 December 2020, 15:34 | Updated: 16 December 2020, 15:38

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson is holding a coronavirus press conference alongside Professor Chris Whitty amid confusion between the four UK nations on Christmas guidance.

The Prime Minister insisted today there is "unanimous agreement" across the four UK nations "that we should proceed in principle with the existing regulations".

But as he spoke Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford announced it would reduce Christmas bubbles to two households over relaxation period and will enter a full lockdown from December 28.

And Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said shortly after it was her "strong recommendation" that people remain in their own household over Christmas.

