Watch LIVE: PM faces grilling over national insurance hike at first PMQs since break

8 September 2021, 11:26 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 11:58

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson is set to be grilled at the first Prime Minister's Questions since MPs returned to the Commons after the summer recess. Watch it live here.

The prime minister is facing a Commons vote later in the day on his controversial plan to increase national insurance contributions despite promising not to in his 2019 election manifesto.

Ministers have argued the proposal will help the government deliver long-overdue reforms to England's social care system and will deal with the NHS backlog caused partly by the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson is facing his first PMQs since MPs returned to the Commons after the summer recess
Boris Johnson is facing his first PMQs since MPs returned to the Commons after the summer recess. Picture: Alamy

The Labour Party mocked the Tories over the decision by tweeting an LBC clip of Mr Johnson pledging not to introduce the tax hike.

But on Wednesday morning, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told LBC's Nick Ferrari the increase is a "very Conservative thing to do" and said it was justified due to the impact of Covid-19 on the UK's economy.

You can watch the prime minister being grilled by MPs by clicking the YouTube link at the top of the page.

