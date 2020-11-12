Live

Watch live from 5pm: Business Secretary holds Covid press conference

Business Secretary Alok Sharma will hold a press briefing later today. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Business Secretary Alok Sharma is set to hold a coronavirus press conference at 5pm from inside Downing Street.

The minister will be joined by NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis.

It comes after the latest ONS figures revealed that the economy grew by 15.5% between July and September as it rebounded out of the recession caused by the spring lockdown.

Elsewhere, a comprehensive new study published in The Lancet found that black and Asian individuals are up to two times more likely to contract Covid-19 than white people.

However, in more positive news, the UK's R number may have dropped below 1, according to scientists monitoring a Covid study app.

Watch the press conference live at 5pm at the top of this page