Live

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Downing Street press conference

17 March 2021, 16:01

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Matt Hancock is set to lead a Downing Street press conference at 5pm - watch it live here.

The Health Secretary will be joined by deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and Public Health England's head of immunisation Dr Mary Ramsey. 

The briefing comes amid concerns over whether the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine can cause blood clots. 

On Tuesday evening, Mr Hancock sought to reassure the public the vaccine is safe, insisting there is no evidence the jab has caused blood clots after some European nations halted its rollout.  

The Health Secretary urged the public to come forward and get the jab as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) conducts a full scientific review - with France, Germany, Spain and Italy pausing their programmes.  

The regulator, which approved the vaccine for the EU, says it currently "remains convinced" that the "benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risk".  

It is due to offer a further update on Thursday after several European countries halted its use due to reports of some people suffering blood clots following vaccination.  

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday the benefits of the vaccine “outweigh the risks".

A statement said: "Vaccination against Covid-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes. Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally.”

Meanwhile, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has accused AstraZeneca of "underproducing and underdelivering" in vaccine production and said Europe is "ready to use whatever tool we need" to get their fair share.

In England, all over-50s who haven’t yet received a coronavirus vaccine are now being invited to book their appointment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Massage Parlor Shooting

Man suspected of killing eight in Georgia ‘may have sexual addiction’
George Floyd Officer Trial

Two jurors dropped from George Floyd murder trial after £20m settlement
The number of people in the UK who have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose has passed 25 million, it has been confirmed

Almost half of UK adults have now had at least one Covid-19 jab
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlour

Eight dead after shootings at Atlanta massage parlours

Community Care workers Vivienne Jenkins and Chantelle Healy leave a house after providing social care in Blackwood, Wales.

Welsh NHS and social care staff get £735 bonus in recognition of pandemic contribution
The WHO has backed the AstraZeneca vaccine

Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine 'outweigh risks', WHO declares

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist

Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist
James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine

James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Live 8pm

James O'Brien praises this 'brilliant' teacher for educating boys on respecting girls

James O'Brien praises this 'brilliant' teacher for educating boys about respecting girls
'There's no free lunch': Ex-Uber driver says state has 'propped up' the company

'There's no free lunch': Ex-Uber driver says state has 'propped up' the company
Nick Ferrari was speaking to the Business Secretary

Nick Ferrari urges the Business Secretary to give the NHS a pay rise

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London