Watch again: MPs voted on 1.25% National Insurance increase for social care

8 September 2021, 18:34 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 19:39

By Emma Soteriou

MPs voted to keep a National Insurance increase to fund social care reforms. Watch it again above.

The subject was discussed in parliament throughout Wednesday afternoon.

It comes after Mr Johnson announced on Tuesday that there would be a 1.25 per cent increase on National Insurance to reform the social care system as well as helping the NHS with its ongoing backlog due to Covid.

Read more: Johnson and Starmer clash over controversial tax hike in rowdy first PMQs of the season

Read more: Sajid Javid brands highest tax hike since the war a 'very Conservative move'

The increase is expected to raise almost 36 billion pounds over the next three years.

Watch the vote again at the top of the page.

