Watch live: Prime Minister's Questions - Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn go head to head

26 February 2020, 11:59

Watch live as Boris Johnson is grilled by MPs as he takes to the Commons for Prime Minister's Questions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face off against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over the dispatch box as the first Prime Minister's Questions since a Cabinet reshuffle which saw Chancellor Sajid Javid quit his role.

This will also be the first time the PM has been in public since coming under fire for not visiting the victims of devastating flooding in parts of the UK, with the Labour leader sure to hit out at Mr Johnson on the issue.

If you can't watch PMQs then you can listen to it live on LBC News online.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will face off at PMQs
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will face off at PMQs. Picture: PA

Watch the whole event in the video at the top of the page.

