Watch: Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat dancing at Tory Party conference
6 October 2021, 08:24 | Updated: 6 October 2021, 08:28
This is the moment Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat were caught dancing at the Tory Party Conference.
Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat are having a *great* time on the dance floor at Tory conference. pic.twitter.com/pYGz8AzK2m— John Johnston (@johnjohnstonmi) October 6, 2021
It's not the first time Mr Gove has been filmed 'throwing shapes' on the dance floor in his suit previously he was caught during a night out in his hometown of Aberdeen.
