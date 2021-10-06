Watch: Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat dancing at Tory Party conference

6 October 2021, 08:24 | Updated: 6 October 2021, 08:28

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat were caught dancing at the Tory Party Conference.

It's not the first time Mr Gove has been filmed 'throwing shapes' on the dance floor in his suit previously he was caught during a night out in his hometown of Aberdeen.

Read more: Michael Gove leaves punters stunned as he raves in a suit at Aberdeen nightclub

