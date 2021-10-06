Watch: Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat dancing at Tory Party conference

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat were caught dancing at the Tory Party Conference.

Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat are having a *great* time on the dance floor at Tory conference. pic.twitter.com/pYGz8AzK2m — John Johnston (@johnjohnstonmi) October 6, 2021

It's not the first time Mr Gove has been filmed 'throwing shapes' on the dance floor in his suit previously he was caught during a night out in his hometown of Aberdeen.

