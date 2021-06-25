Watch as 'mini tornado' wreaks havoc in Barking, east London

25 June 2021, 22:14 | Updated: 25 June 2021, 22:37

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the shocking moment a "mini tornado" wreaked havoc on the residents of a street in Barking, east London.

Dozens of homes and vehicles appear to have been damaged on Hulse Avenue and some surrounding roads following the freak weather system shortly after 7pm on Friday evening.

Astonishing footage posted on social media shows walls and fences being knocked down as the terrifying storm made its way over a residential area.

Trees and litter were seen flying across the street as what looked like a mini twister left a trail of destruction.

Warning: The video below contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Read more: South East sees one month's worth of rain in 24 hours

Read more: Police officer rushed to hospital with burns after 'explosion' in south London

One video posted on YouTube showed the moment a wall was toppled over by what residents were describing as a tornado.

The man recording the footage could be heard saying: "What is happening? Our bin's gone. Oh my God."

He added: "What the hell is happening? Oh s***, mum, mum! The wall broke! The whole wall broke. Oh my God. Oh my days.

"I think I'm in a tornado."

Read more: Pregnant British woman among 159 missing after Miami building collapse

Watch: 'Hancock's unsackable': James O'Brien reacts to pictures of him kissing aide

Footage posted on social media appears to show the formation of the mini tornado in Barking
Footage posted on social media appears to show the formation of the mini tornado in Barking. Picture: Twitter

Another video appeared to show storm clouds beginning to form a spinning vortex in the grey sky above some houses.

Other videos appeared to show the aftermath and chaos caused by the storm.

Police said there are no reports of casualties but roofs, electrical equipment, street furniture and vehicles were damaged.

There has not yet been an official confirmation of a tornado in the area.

Barking and Dagenham Police wrote in a tweet: "Police were called at around 1920hrs to reports of damage caused to roofs, electrical equipment, street furniture and vehicles in Hulse Avenue and some surrounding roads in the #Barking area.

"This is a weather-related incident, during which there was a lightning strike.

"In addition to the lightning strike, we have seen reports of a tornado but cannot confirm this.

"There are no reports of any casualties. Officers are liaising with the local authority to ensure support is available to anyone affected by damage to property."

Barking and Dagenham Council wrote on Twitter: "We're aware of the severe weather damage in the Barking area and our Immediate Response team along with the police and fire brigade are on hand sorting any issues.

"As soon as we hear of any further information, we will let you know."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Hancock walking with Gina Coladangelo during the 2019 Tory Party conference

Met Police won't investigate Hancock over alleged Covid breach after he kissed aide
George Floyd Officer Trial

Chauvin jailed for 22-and-a-half years for murder of George Floyd
George Floyd Officer Trial

George Floyd’s family warn Chauvin jail term ‘not harsh enough’
George Floyd Officer Trial

Chauvin offers ‘condolences’ to George Floyd’s family

George Floyd Officer Trial

‘I hear the pain you’re feeling’, judge tells George Floyd’s family
Germany Attack

Somali man arrested after three killed in knife attack in Germany

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lord Lloyd-Webber exclusively speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Lord Lloyd Webber: Chinese companies could buy West End theatres to 'control content'
The 1975's Matty Healy calls James O'Brien to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

The 1975's Matty Healy calls LBC to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts
'Hancock's unsackable': James O'Brien reacts to pictures of him kissing his aide

'Hancock's unsackable': James O'Brien reacts to pictures of him kissing his aide
The caller explained why he thought the arts were struggling

People in the arts are 'mostly left-wing, non-Tory voters', musician explains
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'I regret taking the Tory whip in the House of Lords'

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'I regret taking the Tory whip in the House of Lords'
State of London Debate 2021: Watch Again

State of London Debate 2021: Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London